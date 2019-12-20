Draper Esprit VCT plc

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138003I9Q1QPDSQ9Z97

Half-Yearly Report for the six months ended 30 September 2019

Recent performance summary

30 Sept

2019 30 Sept

2018 31 Mar

2019 Pence Pence Pence Net Asset Value (“NAV”) per Share 57.1 60.1 56.7 Cumulative distributions paid per Share 102.0 99.0 102.0 Total Return per Share 159.1 159.1 158.7

CHAIRMAN’S STATEMENT

I am pleased to present the Half-Yearly Report for the Company for the six months ended 30 September 2019.

Throughout the period, the Company has continued to employ its available funds in growth technology opportunities introduced by Draper Esprit plc, the leading venture capital investor, under the arrangements which commenced in November 2016. The investments made alongside Draper Esprit plc are generally progressing well.

Net Asset Value, results and dividends

At 30 September 2019, the Company’s Net Asset Value (“NAV”) per Share stood at 57.1p, an increase of 0.4p or 0.7% since 31 March 2019.

The gain on activities after taxation for the period was £228,000 (2018: £1.6 million), comprising a revenue return of £134,000 (2018: £262,000) and a capital gain of £94,000 (2018: £1.4 million).

An interim dividend of 1.5p per Share will be paid on 27 March 2020, to Shareholders on the register as at 6 March 2020.

Venture capital investments

Investment activity

During the period the Company made one new investment and three follow-on investments totalling £2.8 million.

The Company invested £400,000 in Hadean Supercomputing Limited, which has developed a cloud computing platform that supports developers in running their applications at any scale.

A follow-on investment of £1.2 million was made into StreetTeam Software Limited, a peer-to-peer event marketing platform trading as “Pollen” which enables users to earn free tickets, rewards and festival experiences by selling tickets and recommending the festival to friends. This investment round was led by new investors Northzone and Sienna ventures.

A further £832,000 was invested in Push Dr Limited, a digital health consumer brand, connecting patients to a smart network of qualified GPs, giving them quick access to a doctor.

£400,000 was invested in IESO Digital Health Limited, a provider of online mental healthcare.

Investment valuations

At the period end, the Company held a portfolio of 34 venture capital investments, valued at £31.9 million.

The Board reviewed the valuations of the unquoted investments as at 30 September 2019 and has made a number of adjustments to the carrying values.

Endomagnetics Limited (trading as Endomag) was increased in value by £1.1 million on the back of good progress by the business and aligning its valuation with market comparables.

The investment in StreetTeam Software Limited was uplifted in value by £145,000 as at 30 September 2019, to bring it to a level consistent with its recent funding round.

The valuations of the quoted venture capital investments are set by their prevailing market prices as at 30 September 2019. The most notable movements from 31 March 2019 were decreases in share price of both Access Intelligence plc and Fulcrum Utility Services Limited. This resulted in a reduction in value of Access Intelligence plc by £332,000 and of Fulcrum Utility Services Limited by £289,000 over the period.

The above and other smaller movements resulted in a net valuation uplift of £386,000 for the period across the portfolio.

Fundraising

The Company launched a new offer for subscription in October 2019 seeking to raise up to £20M. Subject to capacity, the offer will stay open until 5 April 2020 in respect of the 2019/20 tax year and 31 May 2020 in respect of the 2020/21 tax year. Approximately £4M has been raised under the offer to date.

Share buybacks

The Company continues to operate a policy of buying in Shares that become available in the market at approximately a 5% discount to the latest published NAV, subject to regulatory and liquidity constraints.

In line with this policy, during the period the Company purchased 327,185 Shares for cancellation for an aggregate consideration of £177,000, equating to an average price of 54.02p per Share.

Any Shareholder considering selling their Shares will need to use a stockbroker. Such Shareholders should ask their stockbroker to register their interest in selling their shares with Shore Capital, who act as the Company’s corporate broker. Shareholders should note that the Company may not be able to sell shares during closed periods just before results are released and there may therefore occasionally be delays in share sales being processed.

Outlook

The Board is satisfied with progress being made in deploying the Company’s funds. We expect to see further new investments made over the remainder of the year as the portfolio continues to gain more exposure to younger growth and knowledge intensive businesses which are now the main focus. As I mentioned before, this will result in a further increase to the risk profile of the portfolio compared to historic levels, however the potential for good rewards also increases and generally progress of the newer investments to date appears positive.

I look forward to updating Shareholders in the next Annual Report, which will be issued in July 2020.

David Brock

Chairman

SUMMARY OF INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO

Investment Portfolio as at 30 September 2019 Cost Valuation Valuation

movement

in period % of

portfolio

by value £’000 £’000 £’000 Top ten venture capital investments Fords Packaging Topco Limited 2,433 6,979 - 15.2% Access Intelligence plc* 2,886 4,373 (332) 9.5% StreetTeam Software Limited 2,504 3,326 145 7.3% Lyalvale Express Limited 1,915 2,571 - 5.6% Endomagnetics Limited 912 1,976 1,064 4.3% IESO Digital Health Limited 1,900 1,900 - 4.1% Pod Point Holding Limited 860 1,861 116 4.1% Push Dr Limited 1,556 1,556 - 3.4% Fulcrum Utility Services Limited* 386 820 (289) 1.8% Resolving Limited 799 799 - 1.7% 16,151 26,161 704 57.0% Other venture capital investments 16,170 5,752 (318) 12.5% 32,321 31,913 386 69.5% Cash at bank and in hand 14,036 30.5% Total investments 45,949 100.0%

SUMMARY OF INVESTMENT MOVEMENTS

Investment additions Venture capital investments £’000 StreetTeam Software Limited 1,218 Push Dr Limited 832 IESO Digital Health Limited 400 Hadean Supercomputing Limited 400 2,850

*Quoted on AIM

All venture capital investments are unquoted unless otherwise stated.

UNAUDITED BALANCE SHEET

as at 30 September 2019

30 Sept

2019 30 Sept

2018 31 March

2019 Note £’000 £’000 £’000 Fixed assets Investments 9 31,913 25,389 28,678 Current assets Debtors 75 97 48 Cash at bank and in hand 14,036 16,352 10,455 14,111 16,449 10,503 Creditors: amounts falling due within one year (205) (191) (212) Net current assets 13,906 16,258 10,291 Net assets 45,819 41,647 38,969 Capital and reserves Called up Share capital 7 4,015 3,463 3,436 Capital redemption reserve 615 572 599 Share premium account 6,387 25,625 - Merger reserve 1,828 1,828 1,828 Special reserve 8 21,729 (928) 22,545 Capital reserve - unrealised 8,952 6,993 8,403 Capital reserve - realised 8 2,175 4,019 2,174 Revenue reserve 8 118 75 (16) Equity Shareholders’ funds 6 45,819 41,647 38,969 Basic and diluted Net Asset Value per Share 6 57.1p 60.1p 56.7p

UNAUDITED INCOME STATEMENT

for the six months ended 30 September 2019













Six months ended

30 Sept 2019



Six months ended

30 Sept 2018 Year

ended

31 March

2019 Revenue Capital Total Revenue Capital Total Total Note £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 Income 411 - 411 491 - 491 634 Gains/(losses) on investments Realised - - - - 84 84 246 Unrealised - 386 386 - 1,639 1,639 1,571 411 386 797 491 1,723 2,214 2451 Investment management fees (98) (292) (390) (92) (275) (367) (784) Other expenses (179) - (179) (137) (75) (212) (342) Return/(loss) on ordinary activities before taxation 134 94 228 262 1,373 1,635 1,352 Tax on total comprehensive income and ordinary activities - - - - - - - Return/(loss) attributable to equity Shareholders 4 134 94 228 262 1,373 1,635 1,352 Basic and diluted return/(loss) per Share 4 0.2p 0.1p 0.3p 0.4p 2.0p 2.4p 1.9p

All Revenue and Capital items in the above statement are derived from continuing operations. The total column within the Income Statement represents the profit and loss account of the Company.

UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

for the six months ended 30 September 2019

Called

Up

Share

capital



Capital redemption reserve Share

premium Merger

reserve Special

reserve Capital

reserve

unrealised Capital

reserve

realised Revenue

reserve Total £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 At 1 April 2018 3,194 533 22,054 1,828 452 5,515 3,331 (187) 36,720 Total comprehensive income - - - - - 1,571 (417) 171 1,325 Transfer between reserves - - - - (2,649) 1,317 1,194 138 - Cancellation of Share Premium - - (25,625) - 25,625 - - - - Transactions with owners Issue of new Shares 308 - 3,571 - - - - - 3,879 Share Issue costs - - - - (153) - - - (153) Purchase of own Shares (66) 66 - - (730) - - - (730) Dividends paid - - - - - - (1,934) (138) (2,072) At 31 March 2019 3,436 599 - 1,828 22,545 8,403 2,174 (16) 38,969 Total comprehensive income - - - - - 386 (292) 134 228 Transfer between reserves - - - - (455) 163 292 - - Transactions with owners Issue of new Shares 595 - 6,387 - - - - - 6,982 Share Issue costs - - - - (185) - - - (185) Purchase of own Shares (16) 16 - - (176) - - - (176) Dividends paid - - - - - - 1 - 1 At 30 September 2019 4,015 615 6,387 1,828 21,729 8,952 2,175 118 45,819

UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

for the six months ended 30 September 2019

Six months

ended

30 Sept

2019 Six months

ended

30 Sept

2018



Period

ended

31 March

2019 £’000 £’000 £’000 Cash flow from operating activities Return on ordinary activities before taxation 228 1,635 1,325 (Gains)/Losses on investments (386) (1,722) (1,817) Decrease/(increase) in debtors (10) 42 71 (Decrease)/increase in creditors 13 (3) (5) Net cash (outflow)/inflow generated from operating activities



(155)



(48) (426) Cash flow from investing activities Purchase of investments (2,850) (3,532) (6,889) Sale of investments - 694 856 Net cash (outflow)/inflow from investing activities (2,850)



(2,838)



(6,033) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from Share issue 6,982 3,879 3,879 Share issue costs (203) (193) (173) Purchase of own Shares (194) (435) (707) Equity dividends paid 1 - (2,072)



Net cash inflow from financing activities



6,586



3,251



927 Increase/(decrease) in cash 3,581 365 (5,532) Net movement in cash Beginning of period 10,455 15,987 15,987 Net cash inflow 3,581 365 (5,532) End of period 14,036 16,352 10,455

NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1. The unaudited Half-Yearly Report covers the six months to 30 September 2019 and has been prepared in accordance with the accounting policies set out in the statutory accounts for the period ended 31 March 2019, which were prepared in accordance with the Financial Reporting Standard 102 (“FRS 102”) and the Statement of Recommended Practice “Financial Statements of Investment Trust Companies” issued in November 2014 (revised in February 2018) (“SORP”).

2. The Company has only one class of business and derives its income from investments made in shares, securities and bank deposits.

3. The comparative figures are in respect of the six months ended 30 September 2018 and the year ended 31 March 2019 respectively.

4. Basic and diluted return per Share

30 Sept

2019 30 Sept

2018 31 March

2019 Return per Share based on: Net revenue gain for the period (£’000) 134 262 171 Capital return per Share based on: Net capital (loss)/gain for the period (£’000) 94 1,373 1,154 Weighted average number of Shares 80,116,839 69,412,617 69,241,683

5. Dividends



30 September

2019 31 March

2019 Per Share Revenue Capital Total Total pence £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 Payable 2020 Interim 1.5p - 1,204 1.204 - 2019 Final 1.5p - 1,205 1,205 - - 2,409 2,409 - Paid in the period 2019 Interim 1.5p - - - 1,033 2018 Final 1.5p - - - 1,039 - - - 2,072

6. Basic and diluted Net Asset Value per Share

30 Sept

2019 30 Sept

2018 31 Mar

2019 Net asset value per Share based on: Net assets (£’000) 45,819 41,647 38,969 Number of Shares in issue at the period end 80,293,973 69,249,111 68,719,111 Net Asset Value per Share 57.1p 60.1p 56.7p

7. Called up Share capital

30 Sept

2019 30 Sept

2018 31 Mar

2019 Ordinary Shares of 5p each Number of Shares in issue at the period end 80,293,973 69,249,111 68,719,111 Nominal value (£’000) 4,015 3,463 3,436

During the period the Company allotted 11,902,047 Ordinary Shares of 5p each (“Ordinary Shares”) under an Offer for Subscription that launched in January 2019, at an average price of 58.67p per Share. Gross proceeds received thereon were £7.0 million, with issue costs in respect of the Offer amounting to £185,000.

During the period, the Company purchased 327,185 Shares for cancellation for an aggregate consideration of £177,000, at an average price of 54.02p per Share (approximately equal to a 5.2% discount to the most recently published NAV at the time of purchase) and representing 0.5% of the Share capital in issue as at 1 April 2019.

8. Reserves

The special reserve is available to the Company to enable the purchase of its own Shares in the market without affecting its ability to pay dividends and allows the Company to write back realised capital losses arising on disposals and impairments.

Distributable reserves are calculated as follows:

30 Sept

2019 30 Sept

2018 31 Mar

2019 £’000 £’000 £’000 Special reserve 21,729 (928) 22,545 Capital reserve - realised 2,175 4,019 2,174 Revenue reserve 118 75 (16) Merger reserve - distributable element 423 423 423 Unrealised losses - net of unquoted gains (524) 288 253 23,921 3,877 3,231

In October 2018, the balances on the Share Premium account and the capital redemption reserve were cancelled and added to the special reserve, contributing an additional £26.2 million to distributable reserves. The VCT regulations place some restrictions on the use of these reserves during the first three to four years after the funds on which they arose were raised.

9. Investments

The fair value of investments is determined using the detailed accounting policy as set out in Note 1 of the Annual Report.

The Company has categorised its financial instruments using the fair value hierarchy as follows:

Level 1 Reflects financial instruments quoted in an active market (fixed interest investments, and investments in shares quoted on either the Main or AIM Markets);

Level 2 Reflects financial instruments that have prices that are observable either directly or indirectly; and

Level 3 Reflects financial instruments that use valuation techniques that are not based on observable market data (unquoted equity investments and loan note investments).

Six months ended 30 Sept 2019 Period ended 31 Mar 2019 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 AIM quoted shares 4,726 297 - 5,023 5,300 344 - 5,644 Loan notes - - 808 808 - - 808 808 Unquoted shares - - 26,082 26,082 - - 22,226 22,226 4,726 297 26,890 31,913 5,300 344 23,034 28,678

10. Risks and uncertainties

Under the Disclosure and Transparency Directive, the Board is required in the Company’s half-yearly results to report on principal risks and uncertainties facing the Company over the remainder of the financial year.

The Board has concluded that the key risks facing the Company over the remainder of the financial period are as follows:

investment risk associated with investing in small and immature businesses;

liquidity risk arising from investing mainly in unquoted businesses; and

failure to maintain approval as a VCT.

In all cases the Board is satisfied with the Company’s approach to these risks. As a VCT, the Company is forced to have significant exposure to relatively immature businesses. This risk is mitigated to some extent by holding a well-diversified portfolio.

With a reasonably illiquid venture capital investment portfolio, the Board ensures that it maintains an appropriate proportion of its assets in cash and liquid instruments.

The Company’s compliance with the VCT regulations is continually monitored by the Administration Manager, who regularly reports to the Board on the current position. The Company also retains Philip Hare and Associates LLP to provide regular reviews and advice in this area. The Board considers that this approach reduces the risk of a breach of the VCT regulations to a minimal level.

The Company has considerable financial resources at the period end and holds a diversified portfolio of investments. As a result, the Directors believe that the Company is well placed to manage its business risks successfully despite the current uncertain economic outlook.

The Directors have concluded that the Company has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future. Thus, they continue to adopt the going concern basis of accounting in preparing the financial statements.

11. The Directors confirm that, to the best of their knowledge, the half-yearly financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the “Statement: Half-Yearly Financial Reports” issued by the UK Accounting Standards Board as well as in accordance with FRS 104 Interim Financial Reporting and the half-yearly financial report includes a fair review of the information required by:

(a) DTR 4.2.7R of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, being an indication of important events that have occurred during the first six months of the current financial year and their impact on the condensed set of financial statements, and a description of the principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the year; and

(b) DTR 4.2.8R of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, being related party transactions that have taken place in the first six months of the current financial year and that have materially affected the financial position or performance of the entity during that period, and any changes in the related party transactions described in the last Annual Report that could do so.

12. The unaudited financial statements set out herein do not constitute statutory accounts within the meaning of Section 434 of the Companies Act 2006 and have not been delivered to the Registrar of Companies. The figures for the period ended 31 March 2019 have been extracted from the financial statements for that period, which have been delivered to the Registrar of Companies; the Auditor’s report on those financial statements was unqualified.

13. Copies of the unaudited Half-Yearly Report will be sent to Shareholders shortly. Further copies can be obtained from the Company’s registered office or downloaded from www.draperespritvct.com and www.downing.co.uk.