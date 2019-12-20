Dublin, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autonomous Vehicles" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



With new players emerging and the flow of rapid advances in key autonomous driving technologies, the car and mobility markets are on the verge of major disruptions which will likely impact how people travel to a great extent.



This report on autonomous cars presents the underlying technologies needed to attain the required level of autonomy.

It describes the different levels of autonomy and evaluates the potential of such vehicles.

It analyses the strategies of car manufacturers and Internet players - the latter are newcomers to the car market.

It reviews the main drivers for and barriers to autonomous car deployment on the market.

Finally, it presents sales forecasts for autonomous cars including Levels 3, 4 and 5 up to 2040.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Underlying technologies

2.1. Difference between connected and autonomous cars

2.1.1. Recalling the definitions

2.1.2 Autonomous cars need connectivity

2.2. Artificial intelligence

2.3. Surrounding detection technology

2.3.1. Lidar

2.3.2. Radar

2.3.3. Cameras and computer vision

2.3.4. Other sensors

2.3.5. Synthesis

2.4. Connectivity and communication

2.4.1. V2V

2.4.2. 5G and cellular V2X

2.4.3. DSRC/ITS-G5

2.4.4. ITS-G5 vs C-V2X

2.4.5. GNSS

2.4.6. HD Mapping



3. Potential and issues around self-driving cars

3.1. Levels of autonomous driving

3.1.1 Definitions

3.1.2 Issues and challenges

3.2. Technologies and related challenges

3.3. Level of autonomous driving

3.4. Autonomous car potential

3.4.1. Safety

3.4.2. Increased convenience

3.4.3. Traffic and increased mobility for non-drivers



4. Ecosystem

4.1. Connectivity in the car

4.2. Autonomous driving ecosystem

4.2.1. Overview of autonomous car strategies

4.2.2 Autonomous driving ecosystem strategies

4.2.3. Overview of autonomous driving market maturity

4.2.4 Mapping of main players in the autonomous driving ecosystem

4.2.5. Overview of autonomous car players

4.2.6. Overview of autonomous car proposals and roadmap

4.3. Major car manufacturers

4.3.1 General Motors

4.3.2 Ford

4.3.3 BMW

4.3.4 Volkswagen Group

4.3.5 Tesla

4.3.6 Toyota

4.3.7 PSA

4.3.8 Renault

4.3.9 NIO

4.4. Internet players

4.4.1. Google

4.4.2. Apple

4.4.3. Uber

4.4.4. Baidu

4.5. Equipment vendors

4.5.1. Which role for equipment vendors?

4.5.2. Key acquisitions



5. International adoption

5.1. International comparison of trust in self-driving cars

5.2. Main concerns over safety coming from developed countries

5.3. North America leads way in terms of experiments, so far



6. Autonomous car deployments

6.1. Key aspects of drivers and barriers

6.2. Market estimates by 2040

6.2.1. Level 5 car will not be a reality before 2030

6.2.2. The bulk of the demand will come from Asia-Pac region



