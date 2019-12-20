RICHMOND, Calif., Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EKSO), a leading developer of exoskeletons for medical and industrial use, today announced it signed a distribution agreement with the largest Danish-owned distributor of building materials, BYGMA GRUPPEN A/S, to make the EksoVest available in Northern Europe.



EksoVest is a wearable upper body exoskeleton technology that is designed to support a worker’s arms while performing overhead tasks. By providing lift assistance from five to 15 pounds / 2,2 -6,8 kg per arm, the EksoVest reduces the strain and fatigue on workers, lowering their overall risk of injury. In addition, workers are able to complete tasks in a shorter amount of time while maintaining or improving the level of quality.

“We are excited to bring this advanced technology to the Nordic countries, and offer our customers a solution to alleviate the strain and fatigue that their workers face,” said Lasse Weien Svendsen, CMO, BYGMA GRUPPEN A/S. “The first EksoVest trial is already underway and we look forward to introducing other customers to its benefits.”

BYGMA has over 100 locations throughout the Nordic countries and will offer EksoVest through its business to business sales channel.

“Ekso Bionics is gaining traction on the industrial front in Europe. We believe having BYGMA as our partner will help drive trials and sales of EksoVest in that region.” said Stephan Aderhold, VP Sales & Marketing EMEA, Ekso Bionics.

To learn more about Ekso Bionics’ EksoVest, visit www.eksobionics.com .

About BYGMA GRUPPEN A/S

The Bygma Group is a solid Nordic group ranking among the top 100 companies in Denmark. Good business acumen, trustworthiness and innovation have been the focal point of the Bygma Group’s activities since its foundation. Our ambition is to achieve both growth and profitability, but we also want to run a responsible business that contributes positively to society.

The Bygma Group has approx. 2,400 employees, working for more than 100 business units throughout the Nordic region. The group is the largest Danish-owned supplier to the building trade, its activities comprising the sale and distribution of building materials for construction projects large and small. In 2018, the Bygma Group posted revenue of approx. DKK 8 billion.

About Ekso Bionics®

Ekso Bionics® is a leading developer of exoskeleton solutions that amplify human potential by supporting or enhancing strength, endurance and mobility across medical and industrial applications. Founded in 2005, the Company continues to build upon its unparalleled expertise to design some of the most cutting-edge, innovative wearable robots available on the market. Ekso Bionics is the only exoskeleton company to offer technologies that range from helping those with paralysis to stand up and walk, to enhancing human capabilities on job sites across the globe. The Company is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area and is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “EKSO.” For more information, visit: www.eksobionics.com .

