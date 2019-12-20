SAN DIEGO, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEOVOLTA INC. (OTCQB: NEOV) – After a wave of wildfires and unprecedented power shutdowns in 2019 , many Californians are adjusting their holiday wish list. Energy independence is taking precedence over chocolates, socks and kitchen appliances.



And how can they make that wish come true? By pairing their rooftop solar panels with an energy storage system . These systems store a home’s self-generated solar power in a battery so it can be used later—in the evening, when utility rates are at their highest, or in the event of a power outage. The ultimate tech gift idea.

For Californians who have been very good this year, one San Diego company has its elves busy manufacturing the perfect gift: the NeoVolta NV14 home energy storage system .

When power goes out, the NV14 automatically disconnects from the grid and immediately starts powering the critical loads needed to keep a home comfortable and connected. With its high storage capacity of 14.4 kilowatt hours and 7.6 kW of continuous power, the NV14 easily outperforms competitors in its class. Homeowners who need even more storage capacity can add an NV24 and avoid the expense of installing another entire system; this option is coming very soon.

Unlike other energy storage systems on the market, the NeoVolta NV14 uses advanced lithium iron phosphate chemistry in its battery. Lithium iron phosphate batteries have been proven to be safer, cleaner, and longer lasting than ordinary lithium ion batteries.

The NV14 can connect with any residential solar installation —new or existing, AC or DC. With the NeoVolta smartphone app, users can monitor system performance 24/7 and manage their own energy needs. The NV14 has been approved by San Diego Gas & Electric and Southern California Edison and is being installed across Southern California. The system will be available in Northern California in mid-2020.

“The NV14 energy storage system isn’t some little stocking-stuffer—it’s a smart investment,” said Brent Willson, CEO of NeoVolta. “This holiday season, you can give your entire household the joy of resilience. This system will keep your home protected from power outages, while saving you money all year long. And with our ten-year warranty, it’s a gift that keeps giving.”

For more information visit: http://www.NeoVolta.com email us: or call us: 858-239-2029