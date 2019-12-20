PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW), a leading innovator in enterprise software, today announced it has been positioned as a leader in three recent IDC MarketScape reports related to the End-User Computing (EUC) space:



IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Unified Endpoint Management Software 2019–2020 Vendor Assessment (doc # US45355119, November 2019)

IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise Mobility Management Software 2019-2020 Vendor Assessment (doc # US45353719, November 2019)

IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise Mobility Management Software for Ruggedized/IoT Device Deployments 2019–2020 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US45353819, November 2019)

The UEM vendor assessment report states, “Workspace ONE has broadened its support for a range of endpoint operating systems beyond mobile. VMware's AirLift component of Workspace ONE is a PC management migration tool, which allows users to migrate PC management configurations and settings (such as Group Policy Objects and applications currently managed in other in PCLM platforms) to VMware's UEM/modern management framework. Workspace ONE also has strong capabilities for supporting modern management of macOS, including migrating traditional imaging- and script-based Mac management to UEM. Chrome OS management is another UEM strongpoint with a range of policy and security capabilities as well as kiosk/COSU setup for Chrome devices.”

In reference to its zero-trust security capabilities, the report continues, “VMware's acquisition of Carbon Black, a leading next-generation endpoint security and cloud-centric advanced threat detection company, bolsters the company's security capabilities throughout its IT software portfolio, from datacenters and cloud to EUC. Having a combined UEM and endpoint security offering puts VMware in a small group of vendors offering both key enterprise security and management technologies for PCs.”

Finally, in its vendor assessment of EMM software for Rugged/IoT deployments, the IDC MarketScape states, “Workspace ONE has deep integration capabilities with a range of IoT devices, such as wearables (e.g., Google Glass, Apple Watch) and other ‘workspace IoT’ technologies, such as digital assistants, connected display/digital signage technology, and some connected sensor and connected automotive IoT use cases.”

VMware continues to deliver on new innovations that make Workspace ONE an industry digital workspace platform of choice for IT and employees. From apps to mobile devices to PCs, VMware Workspace ONE provides customers with a single console to manage and better secure critical business apps and devices across all platforms, including Windows 10, macOS, Chrome OS, iOS, Android and Linux. A myriad of UEM-related innovations – including digital concierge services to simplify employee experiences, Digital Employee Experience Management for proactive management of employee digital experiences, and Workspace ONE Assist for remote support – were introduced this year at VMworld 2019 U.S. and VMworld 2019 Europe .

“As we advance our Workspace ONE platform, our customers’ most pressing challenges – including improving employee digital experience and securing an increasingly complex end-user computing landscape – are front and center,” said Shankar Iyer, senior vice president and general manager, End-User Computing, VMware. “The new innovations and capabilities we continue to unveil at a rapid pace aim to alleviate these challenges and set our Workspace ONE platform apart from other UEM offerings, as recognized by today’s leading analysts.”

To access an excerpt of the “IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Unified Endpoint Management Software 2019–2020 Vendor Assessment” (Doc #US45355119, November 2019) report, click here . An excerpt of the “IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise Mobility Management Software for Ruggedized/IoT Device Deployments 2019–2020 Vendor Assessment” (Doc #US45353819, November 2019) report is available here .

