DNA PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 20 December 2019, 15:00 pm EET



In 2020, DNA will publish its financial statements and interim reports as follows:



• 28 January 2020: Financial statements bulletin for 2019

• 27 April 2020: January-March 2020 interim report

• 15 July 2020: Half year (January-June) 2020 financial report

• 20 October 2020: January-September 2020 interim report

DNA’s electronic annual report, which contains the complete Financial Statements 2019, will be published at the latest during the week starting from 2 March 2020 (week 10/2020).

DNA's Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Thursday 26 March 2020.

Further enquiries:

Investor relations, Marja Mäkinen, +358 44 044 1262, marja.makinen@dna.fi

DNA Corporate Communications, +358 44 044 8000, communications@dna.fi