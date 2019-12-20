DNA PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 20 December 2019, 15:00 pm EET
In 2020, DNA will publish its financial statements and interim reports as follows:
• 28 January 2020: Financial statements bulletin for 2019
• 27 April 2020: January-March 2020 interim report
• 15 July 2020: Half year (January-June) 2020 financial report
• 20 October 2020: January-September 2020 interim report
DNA’s electronic annual report, which contains the complete Financial Statements 2019, will be published at the latest during the week starting from 2 March 2020 (week 10/2020).
DNA's Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Thursday 26 March 2020.
Further enquiries:
Investor relations, Marja Mäkinen, +358 44 044 1262, marja.makinen@dna.fi
DNA Corporate Communications, +358 44 044 8000, communications@dna.fi
DNA Oyj
Kuopio, FINLAND
