New York, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: BIMI) (“BIMI” or the “Company”) today announced its company name change to BOQI International Medical Inc. effective Dec. 16, 2019. The Company’s ordinary shares will continue to trade under the symbol “BIMI”.

On November 15, 2019, the shareholders of the Company approved an amendment to the Company’s certificate of incorporation to change the Company’s name from NF Energy Saving Corporation to BOQI International Medical Inc. Accordingly, on December 16, 2019, the Company filed a Certificate of Amendment to the Company’s certificate of incorporation with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware.

“The name change marks a significant step in our company’s evolution,” said Mr. Tiewei Song, Chief Executive Officer and President of BOQI International Medical Inc. “By rebranding ourselves as BOQI International Medical Inc, we are developing a strong corporate identity that will accurately represent our company and its services to both our customers and shareholders. Most Importantly, we are continuing to improve our healthcare ecosystem and providing our customers with the best medical and health service.”

About BOQI International Medical Inc.

BOQI International Medical Inc. (formerly known as NF Energy Saving Corporation) (NASDAQ: BIMI) was founded in 2006. In February 2019, the Board of Directors of the company was reorganized following efforts led by Mr. Yongquan Bi, the company’s new Chairman, with a renewed focus on the health industry. The company is now transforming from a provider of integrated energy conservation solutions utilizing energy-saving equipment, technical services and energy management re-engineering project operations to a medical and health service provider. The Company has approximately 300 retail locations and a pharmacy benefits system with more than 30,000 members. The pharmacies owned by BOQI International Medical Inc. typically sell about 6,000 types of drugs, of which more than 600 are under exclusive sales arrangements. BOQI International Medical Inc. offers a broad range of consumer-directed health products and related services, including medical, pharmacy and behavioral health plans, chronic disease management services, and health information technology products and services. BOQI International Medical Inc. is community-based and locally focused, engaging consumers with more affordable, accessible, simple and seamless care they need when and where they need it.

