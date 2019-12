NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkNewsAudio – Wonderfilm Media Corporation (TSXV: WNDR) (OTCQB: WDRFF) announces the availability of a broadcast titled, “Filmmakers Poised for Big Gains in Hollywood’s ‘Streaming Wars.”



The widespread advent of the VCR in the 1970s gave birth to a revolutionary concept: Consumers could take control over their entertainment and watch what they wanted, when they wanted, within the comfort of their own homes. Fast forward more than 40 years, and VCRs have now become the antiquated stuff of garage sales and thrift shops. But that concept of controlling one’s own entertainment is alive and thriving — and fueling this major entertainment conflict the media has dubbed the streaming wars. The dominance of content streaming and the race to capture — and keep — VOD consumers unquestionably marks the entertainment revolution of this generation.

To pull ahead of the herd, the biggest SVoD providers are laying out big bucks to forge exclusive content deals, by both commissioning new content and securing existing content. These providers are also striving to bring leading producers and filmmakers into their paddocks. The demand for content in this streaming race is far exceeding the supply, which has given newer players such as Wonderfilm Media Corporation (TSXV:WNDR) (OTCQB:WDRFF) a prime opportunity to step in and claim their share of the field.

About Wonderfilm Media Corporation

Wonderfilm is a leading publicly traded entertainment company with offices in Los Angeles and Vancouver. Wonderfilm’s main business is the production of high-quality feature films and episodic television. Global Content Creation leaders – the Wonderfilm team – has packaged, produced and delivered hundreds of profitable films with proven direct access to Academy Award Quality films and upside. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.Wonderfilm.com .

