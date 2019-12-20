FRISCO, TX, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Elite Group, Inc. (OTC: ELTZ), a Nevada corporation, announced today that the company has entered into a binding letter of intent to acquire Power Conversion Technologies Inc. (PCTI).



PCTI operates in the multi-billion dollar power electronics industry and designs and manufactures leading edge power electronic equipment for use in power conversion. PCTI serves clients in several industries including telecommunications, military, transportation, renewable energy and aerospace. PCTI’s clients include Fortune 500 companies and government organizations such as the US Military, US Airforce, US Navy and NASA. The global power electronics market size in 2017 was valued at $36 Billion and is expected to reach $51 Billion by 2023 according to MarketsandMarketsTM.

PCTI is also entering the Utility Scale Energy Storage industry. PCTI is well positioned to capitalize on the industry’s explosive growth by leveraging its expertise and market reputation. The Utility Scale Energy Storage industry is expected to grow tenfold by 2024 to reach $74 Billion according to Wood McKenzie Power & Renewable.

For more information on PCTI please follow the link www.pcti.com

Please read this press release in conjunction with the 8K filed on www.sec.gov

