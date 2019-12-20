Stockholm, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Nasdaq have concluded its semi-annual review of the First North 25 Index (Nasdaq Stockholm: FN25) which will become effective with the market open on Thursday, January 2, 2020.

Vostok Emerging Finance, amongst a handful of other companies will be added to the index.

The FN25 consists of the largest and most traded shares listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Companies included in the FN25 are selected through a two-step process as follows:

The 30 largest companies measured by market capitalization are selected.

The 25 most traded shares within this pool, measured by aggregated trading turnover over a six-month period, are selected for the index.

For further information please contact:

Henrik Stenlund, CFO: +46 (0) 8-545 015 50

Vostok Emerging Finance is an investment company with the goal of investing in early stage modern financial services companies across emerging and frontier markets. VEF trades in Sweden on Nasdaq First North under the ticker VEMF SDB.

Vostok Emerging Finance’s Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North is Pareto Securities AB, +46 8 402 50 00, certifiedadviser.se@paretosec.com .

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 15:00 CET on December 20, 2019.

