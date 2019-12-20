Pasadena, Calif., Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hope is a small word that can leave a big imprint across the globe. Nobody knows the “The Power of Hope,” the theme for this year’s Rose Parade presented by Honda, better than members of Lions Clubs International.

The “Hope for 20/20” float will debut during the parade on January 1, 2020. It depicts a young lion cub and an owl wearing glasses while reading from The Book of Hope, with both realizing they can now see the world clearly thanks to the Lions club’s vision screening programs. Each year, Lions screen the vision of nearly 2 million children across America through the support of Lions KidSight USA Foundation.

As they have every year since 1992, Lions clubs’ members from around the world are gathering in Pasadena to share a message of hope, compassion and service by constructing a stunning and inspiring 35-foot float made from thousands of roses and other florals. This year’s float theme is “Hope for 20/20,” which speaks both to the new year and vision health, one of Lions International’s global causes.

More than 1.1 billion people are visually impaired simply because they don’t have access to glasses or vision screenings. Ever since Helen Keller inspired Lions to champion vision in 1925, Lions in nearly 200 countries around the world have served and advocated for the blind and visually impaired. Nearly a century later, this long-standing mission continues.

“We have a long history of serving the blind and visually impaired and remain committed to continuing this mission into 2020 and beyond,” said Dr. Jung-Yul Choi, International President of Lions International. “We believe in the power of hope, and that there is no challenge we can’t overcome when we unite for good.”

About Lions Clubs International

Lions Clubs International is the largest service club organization in the world. More than 1.4 million members in over 48,000 clubs are serving in 200 countries and geographic areas around the globe. Since 1917, Lions have strengthened local communities through hands-on service and humanitarian projects, and we are able to extend our service impact through the generous support of our Lions Clubs International Foundation. We are focused on supporting sight, hunger, the environment, childhood cancer and our new global cause, diabetes, to help address some of the biggest challenges facing humanity. Lions have set an ambitious goal of helping 200 million people per year so we can bring even more service to more people than ever before. For more information about Lions Clubs International, visit lionsclubs.org.

