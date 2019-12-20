STUDIO CITY, CA, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tix Corporation (the “Company”) (OTCQX: TIXC), a leading provider of discount ticketing services, today announced that David Saxe resigned as a member of the Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board”), effective as of the close of business on December 16, 2019, to devote more time to the demands of his Las Vegas show productions. At the time of his resignation, Mr. Saxe was a member of the Audit Committee of the Board and the Compensation Committee of the Board. Barry Fieldman was appointed by the Board to fill the resulting vacancy and serve as a member of the Board, the Audit Committee of the Board and the Compensation Committee of the Board, effective immediately following the effectiveness of the aforesaid resignation. The Board is confident that Mr. Fieldman’s service as a member of the Board will help ensure the long-term success of the Company and looks forward to his valuable contributions.



Barry Fieldman, a Las Vegas real estate developer and entrepreneur, has 38 years of experience in the real estate industry as well as 15 years of experience as an owner and entrepreneur in the tourism and hospitality industries. Mr. Fieldman serves as the President of Bekam Development, LLC, the master developer and owner for a 29-acre commercial subdivision in Las Vegas, and previously served as the President of Makena Development Corp., which owned and managed the Showcase Mall on Las Vegas Blvd, from 1990 to 2015. Mr. Fieldman is also the Managing Member of Smart Bar USA, LLC, the manufacturer and distributor of a patented fully automated cocktail dispensing system and BRZ, LLC and the owner and operator of a full-service liquor store on Las Vegas Blvd South. Mr. Fieldman is an expert in the real estate, tourism and hospitality industries.

Mitch Francis, CEO of Tix Corporation said, “We are extremely grateful to David Saxe who has been an invaluable friend to us throughout our entire history of selling show tickets in Las Vegas. Of course, we look forward to continuing that relationship and wish him great continued success with his productions. We are also thrilled to welcome Barry Fieldman who has broad, relevant experience within Las Vegas and has been a valuable resource to us since our first ticket booth in 2002 at the Giant Coke Bottle, located within his Showcase Mall project.”

About Tix Corporation

Tix Corporation (OTCQX: TIXC) provides discount ticketing services. It currently operates nine discount ticket stores in Las Vegas under its Tix4Tonight marquee and its online ticket sales site, www.tix4tonight.com, which offers up to a 50 percent discount for shows, concerts, attractions, and tours, as well as discount dining and shopping offers.

Safe Harbor Statement

Except for the historical information contained herein, certain matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our future revenues and financial position. These forward-looking statements are based on expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are discussed in the Company’s filings with the OTC Markets. The Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements. A copy of the Company’s reports for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 can be found on the Company website at www.tixcorp.com or at www.otcmarkets.com.

