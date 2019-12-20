DALLAS, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: RMHB), a healthy lifestyle Company specializing in high-quality health and wellness products, announced today that Daniel Foods Corp. and Abraham Food Corp. will launch HEMPd Infused Flavored Carbonated Beverages with 20 mg of Hemp Extract in New York City and surrounding markets.



Daniel Foods Corp. and Abraham Food Corp., independent commonly owned businesses, are the third largest New York City area-based food distribution operations. Their distribution network includes supermarkets, health food stores, specialty stores and convenience stores in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Westchester County, Queens, Long Island, Connecticut, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. They maintain a fleet of refrigerated & insulated vehicles assuring successful delivery of all products in all weather conditions.

Michael Welch, President and CEO of RMHB, said, “We are pleased to announce that Daniel Foods Corp. and Abraham Foods Corp will bring the next generation of our beverages to New York City Metropolitan area, the number one market in the country. It is another win in a goal of achieving national distribution of these cutting-edge beverages. We have already introduced our other product lines to Daniel Foods Corp. and Abraham Food Corp and plan to move them into their distribution network in early 2020.”

Jason Han, Vice President of Grocery Operations for Daniel Foods Corp. and Abraham Food Corp., stated, “The HEMPd beverages are a great addition to our product offerings and fill an increasing demand from our customers. We believe that the brand name, look and, most importantly, the fantastic taste of these beverages, will make them a winner with our customers.”

The HEMPd flavor profiles are distinctive, taste great, and each flavor contains 20 mg. of hemp extract.

The beverages are offered in the following flavors:

Raspberry Lemonade

Peach Mango

Pineapple Coconut

Dragon Fruit

About Rocky Mountain High Brands

Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: RMHB ) Rocky Mountain High Brands (RMHB), a family of brands positioned to disrupt the hemp oil and hemp extract categories, is a consumer goods company that specializes in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and distributing high-quality, health conscious hemp-infused products that span various categories including beverage, food, fitness, skin care and more. RMHB also markets a naturally high alkaline spring water and a water-based whey protein and energy drink as part its brand portfolio. Our mission is to assist others in their journey to live productive, fulfilling and healthy lives.

The Company currently markets its HEMPd product line, which currently consists of hemp oil infused topicals and nutraceuticals, and a line of hemp extract infused beverages. The Company markets confections with hemp extract under Sweet Rock. RMHB also bottles and distributes a naturally high alkaline spring water under the name Eagle Spirit Spring Water.

For corporate information, please visit www.rockymountainhighbrands.com .

For product information, please visit: www.hempd.com and www.eaglespiritwater.com .

