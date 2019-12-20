AB Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius (hereinafter – ESO or the Company), identification code 304151376, registered office located at Aguonų g. 24, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The total number of registered ordinary shares issued by the Company is 894 630 333; ISIN code LT0000130023.

The Company informs that on the 20th of December 2019, the Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders of Verslo aptarnavimo centras, UAB (hereinafter – VAC) and Ignitis grupės paslaugų centras, UAB (hereinafter – GPC), of which the Company is a shareholder, have approved the reorganisation of VAC and GPC by merging VAC to GPC and have approved reorganisation terms of both companies. The Company owns 22,25 percent of VAC and 26,84 percent of GPC shares.

It is planned that from 2020, when reorganisation procedures completed, VAC and GPC will function as one company. VAC and GPC provide services for the corporate group of Ignitis Grupė therefore the reorganisation of the companies enables creation and development of higher quality services, and provision of them faster and more efficiently.

After reorganisation the Company will own 26,39 percent of GPC shares.



