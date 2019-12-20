UAB Ignitis grupė, (hereinafter – the Company) identification code 301844044, registered office placed at Žvejų str. 14, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The total nominal value of issued bonds 600 000 000 EUR; ISIN codes XS1646530565; XS1853999313.

The Company informs that on the 20th of December 2019, the Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders of Verslo aptarnavimo centras, UAB (hereinafter – VAC) and Ignitis grupės paslaugų centras, UAB (hereinafter – GPC), of which the Company is a shareholder, have approved the reorganisation of VAC and GPC by merging VAC to GPC and have approved reorganisation terms of both companies. The Company owns 51,45 percent of VAC and 50,03 percent of GPC shares.

It is planned that from 2020, when reorganisation procedures completed, VAC and GPC will function as one company. VAC and GPC provide services for the corporate group of the Company therefore the reorganisation of the companies enables creation and development of higher quality services, and provision of them faster and more efficiently.

After reorganisation the Company will own 50,46 percent of GPC shares.

Head of Public Relations Artūras Ketlerius, email arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt

