AB Ignitis Gamyba, company code 302648707, registered office at Elektrinės st. 21, Elektrėnai (hereinafter referred to as the Company). The total number of registered ordinary shares issued by the Company is 648 002 629, ISIN code – LT0000128571.

The Company informs that on the 20th of December 2019, the Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders of Verslo aptarnavimo centras, UAB (hereinafter – VAC) and Ignitis grupės paslaugų centras, UAB (hereinafter – GPC), of which the Company is a shareholder, have approved the reorganisation of VAC and GPC by merging VAC to GPC and have approved reorganisation terms of both companies. The Company owns 15 percent of VAC and 22.25 percent of GPC shares.

It is planned that from 2020, when reorganisation procedures completed, VAC and GPC will function as one company. VAC and GPC provide services for the corporate group of Ignitis Grupė therefore the reorganisation of the companies enables creation and development of higher quality services, and provision of them faster and more efficiently.

After reorganisation the Company will own 21.45 percent of GPC shares.

