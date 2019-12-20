MONTREAL, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Velan Inc. (TSX: VLN) today announced that, on Thursday, January 9th, 2020, it will release its 3rd Quarter results for the fiscal year ended November 29, 2019
The company will hold an analyst call on Friday, January 10th, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. (Eastern Daylight Time) to discuss the results. The call may be accessed by dialing 1-800-909-4164, and quoting the reservation number 21939084. There will be PostView available for 7 days following this conference call. The numbers are as follow: 416-626-4100 or 1-800-558-5253. Enter Reservation number 21939084 then follow system prompts.
For further information, please contact:
Yves Leduc, President & CEO
OR
John D. Ball, Chief Financial Officer
Tel.: (514) 748-7743
Fax: (514) 748-8635
Web: www.velan.com
Velan Inc.
Saint-Laurent, Quebec, CANADA
