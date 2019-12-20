MONTREAL, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Velan Inc. (TSX: VLN) today announced that, on Thursday, January 9th, 2020, it will release its 3rd Quarter results for the fiscal year ended November 29, 2019



The company will hold an analyst call on Friday, January 10th, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. (Eastern Daylight Time) to discuss the results. The call may be accessed by dialing 1-800-909-4164, and quoting the reservation number 21939084. There will be PostView available for 7 days following this conference call. The numbers are as follow: 416-626-4100 or 1-800-558-5253. Enter Reservation number 21939084 then follow system prompts.

For further information, contact John D. Ball, CFO, at 514-748-7743, ext. 5537.