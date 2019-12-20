IRVING, Texas, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMS Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: HMSY) today announced that management will present a business overview at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference at 7:30 am PT / 9:30 am CT on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at The Westin St. Francis Hotel. A link to the webcast and copy of the slide presentation will be available on the Company's website at http://investor.hms.com/events-and-presentations .

