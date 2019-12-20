SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTC Markets: ALDS) (“APPlife”, the “Company”), a business incubator and portfolio manager that invests in and creates e-commerce and cloud-based solutions, announced today that “Rooster Essentials”, the Company’s highly-anticipated, fully customizable, men’s subscription service that delivers daily use personal grooming needs and essentials is now live and accepting subscriptions.

Rooster Essentials allows men of all ages to choose from a list of specially curated products that will arrive at their doorstep every month. The unique service will eliminate the worry about personal grooming and daily use needs by allowing members to select their favorite products, upgrade to premium brands and add to their monthly delivery from the Rooster store at any time.

Subscribers will be able to choose delivery frequencies that fit their specific needs. For example, users can request their preferred deodorant, toothpaste, shave cream, and specific skin care product to arrive monthly, while requesting that a new toothbrush and beard oil appear in their box every other month and a toothbrush every 3 or 6 months. Complete care at the user’s custom schedule.

“We are very excited with the launch of Rooster Essentials,” stated Matt Reid, CEO of APPlife. “Our service makes it easy by giving our customers what they want when they want it, simplified and customized in a matter of minutes. We currently have over 200 carefully curated products available for men from over 80 brands, and we’ll be making available more quality items as we expand, as well as those requested by our subscriber base. With our ‘ Send A Gift’ feature, we’ve also made it very easy for individuals that are looking to give the perfect gift to a friend, spouse, relative or other loved ones, with a virtual gift certificate” added Reid.

Jonathan Antin , the internationally renowned hairstylist, is the Technical Expert and In-House Hair-care and Style Guru for Rooster Essentials.

For more information on Rooster Essentials and to start the delivery of your monthly essentials, visit www.roosteressentials.com .

ABOUT ROOSTER ESSENTIALS

Rooster Essentials is a carefully curated men’s subscription service for today’s Man. Daily use products, lifestyle essentials and grooming necessities, Rooster Essentials offers your favorite toiletry and personal grooming products and will introduce you to new daily use products for use throughout the day. Avoid running out of your grooming needs as your customized subscription comes every month right to your doorstep. You choose the products and the frequency of delivery. A box arrives every month and the contents vary depending on your selections and choices of timing. Users can choose to pay for the entire year at once or choose monthly auto-billing for the selections made. You can choose from core basics or premium brands to enhance your subscription. Round out your medicine cabinet with a wide variety of additional gentlemanly tools. Rooster’s goal is to make sure you always have everything you need to look, feel, and smell your best. The essentials you need, when you need them.

ABOUT APPLIFE DIGITAL SOLUTION, INC.

APPlife Digital Solutions Inc., with offices in San Francisco CA. and Shanghai China, is a business incubator and portfolio manager that uses digital technology to create and invests in e-commerce and cloud-based solutions. The Company invests in and creates solutions for work, home life, recreation and research that makes users more productive and more efficient, whether at work, home or traveling the world. APPlife's cloud-based businesses are designed to provide easy-to-use life solutions, often to address everyday issues and needs. They include a wide array of topics and needed services to cover the full marketplace across the spectrum. For more information visit www.applifedigital.com .

Listen to APPLife Digital, Inc.’s CEO Matt Reid Interview on SmallCapVoice.com HERE .

