Dublin, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Le Macaron: Franchise Profile" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The scope of this franchise profile report is precise and covers the company's background along with its present performance in the market. The major sections of the profile include: overview, products offered, recent developments and strategies are undertaken, challenges faced, business strategy and analysis, and financial information.
The report also includes revenue forecasts, presence of franchisee stores, market forecasts and key people of the company. The report concludes with any other important information about the company and key takeaways.
The report includes:
Le Macaron Development LLC was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida. The company has locations in Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Hampshire, Texas and New York, North Carolina.
Le Macaron operates as a pastry shop. The company offers French gelatos, cakes, Macarons, French pastries, and several other products. The company also offers franchise options.
In 2009, the company started sharing Macarons with the America-based consumers and opened their first Le Macaron French Pastries. Owing to the frequent requests from customers to introduce a Le Macaron French Pastries pastry shop in their community, Le Macaron began franchising in 2012.
The company began offering franchises in 2012 and has grown to more than 50 locations across the U.S. since then. LeMacaron French Pastries is ranked on Inc. 5,000 in 2016, and in the Top 100, Food and Beverage category by Entrepreneur and held a No. 9 ranking in the baked goods category.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
