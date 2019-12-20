Dublin, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "4D Imaging in Healthcare" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Medical imaging is playing an increasingly important role in modern healthcare where is used for noninvasive diagnostics, therapy planning, and follow-up evaluations.



The most updated imaging technologies offer enhanced features including additional levels of morphological and anatomical details as well as functional mapping. Among these advanced technologies, 4D imaging is experiencing growing popularity for its capability of producing a three-dimensional view of the object while at the same time monitoring the object over time (time is the fourth dimension).



4D imaging is finding application in various branches of medicine, the most common being oncology, cardiology, and neurology, and is contributing to understand disease progression, locate abnormalities, fine-tune radiation dosage, assess therapy efficacy, and monitor disease remission or spread.



4D imaging is also becoming a useful tool in image-guided surgery (IGS). Also known as surgical navigation, IGS is a method for performing a surgery with the aid of one or more imaging systems. In IGS, typically, 4D imaging is utilized to obtain preoperative images. Preoperative images show a view of the patient's anatomy and are combined to generate a digital map, which is used by the surgeon to precisely position and orientate his surgical tools.

Lately, 4D imaging systems for intraoperative imaging have also been introduced. These instruments are for the most part multimodal systems that not only provide images but also supply a therapeutic agent (e.g., radiations) during surgery.



4D Imaging Applications of 4D Imaging in Healthcare Oncology Cardiology Neurology and Angiology Respiratory Medicine Orthopedics Rheumatology Prenatal Care and Gynecology Endocrinology Oral-maxillofacial Medicine and Dentistry Types of 4D Imaging Systems Computed Tomography Magnetic Resonance Imaging Ultrasound Positron Emission Tomography Single-photon Emission Computerized Tomography Optical Coherence Tomography Major Issues Current and Emerging Trends Multi-mode Systems Enhancements in Spatial and Temporal Resolution Portable and Wireless Systems Training for Medical Procedures Virtual and Augmented Reality Recent Achievements in Healthcare Due to 4D Imaging Market Outlook for 4D Imaging in Healthcare

