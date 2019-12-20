Dublin, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Life Science Accounting Update 2020" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
From health care reform implications to collaboration accounting to valuing R&D, this conference will address the latest developments in key areas. You'll hear from experts at Deloitte, Ernst & Young, PwC, Hogan Lovells, life science analysts and your industry counterparts.
Learning Objectives
- Understand the latest accounting changes in key areas.
- Recognize the timelines and key factors affecting the life science industry.
- Begin to assess the effects of these standards on your company or clients.
Who Should Attend?
CFOs (and their staff), Controllers, VPs of Finance, Financial Managers, Internal Auditors, Tax Accountants, Treasury Staff, Accountants in Industry, Internal Control/SOX personnel, Consultants, Public Accountants, Educators.
Agenda
DAY 1
8:00 - 8:45
- Continental Breakfast and Registration
8:45 - 10:10
- Collaboration Accounting and Revenue Recognition Update
- Interaction of 808 and 606
- Evaluating active participation
- Measure of progress
- Options to purchase licenses
- Options to purchase equity
- Other SEC comment letter themes
- ASC 606 Implementation Issues and Examples
- Working through the five-step model
- Implementation issues and lessons learned in the life science industry
10:10 - 10:25 - Break
10:25 - 12:00
- Gross to Net (GTN)
- Understanding the Complexities
- Internal and External Challenges
- Elements leading to GTN model creation
- Industry examples
12:00 - 1:00 - Lunch
1:00 - 2:00
- Legal Update: IPO Trends
- Unicorns and timing give IPOs a lift
- Geopolitical and trade issues
- Outlook
2:00 - 2:05 - Break
2:05 - 3:15
- Business Combinations
- In-License Agreements
- Asset Acquisitions vs. Business Combination Considerations
- Industry trends
3:15 - 3:20 - Break
3:20 - 4:20
- Product Launch Considerations Related to US Government Pricing
4:20 - 4:25 - Break
4:25 - 5:30
- Tax Update
- R&D Tax Credits
- Tax Accounting Methods
- Orphan Drug Credit
DAY 2
8:15 - 8:45
8:45 - 10:15
- SEC & PCAOB Update
- Comment letter themes
- MD&A Update
- Changing regulatory environment
- Non-GAAP measures
- ICFR Material weaknesses
- Cybersecurity disclosures
10:15 - 10:25 - Break
10:25 - 12:00
- Accounting for Leases
- Overview of New Rules
- Identifying a Lease
- Contract Components
- Lease Classification
- Recognition and Measurement
- Ongoing Requirements
- Practical Expedients
- Examples
12:00 - 1:00 - Lunch
1:00 - 2:30
- Valuation Update
- Fair Value Accounting
- Industry Standards for Valuation Models
- Valuing IPR&D Projects
- Valuation and Impairment of Intangible Assets
2:30 - 2:45 - Break
2:45 - 4:15
- Fraud & Cybersecurity in Life Science
- Recent Trends
- Cases and examples
- Cybersecurity
Speakers
- Nathan Mitchell Deloitte & Touche, Partner
- Dan Coleman Ernst & Young, Partner
- Kevin Jackson PwC, Director
- David Nadell Duff & Phelps, Director - Life Science Industry
- Brianne Loyd Deloitte & Touche, Senior Manager - National Office Consultation
- Nick Lubold Deloitte & Touche, Manager
- Vibhor Chandra Deloitte & Touche, Senior Manager
- Brian Cuneo Latham & Watkins, Partner
- Shayne Kennedy Latham & Watkins, Partner
- May Yu Deloitte & Touche, Senior Manager -National Office Consultation
- Andrew Trivella Deloitte & Touche, Senior Manager
- PJ Theisen Deloitte & Touche, Senior Manager
- Jenny Chan Deloitte & Touche, Partner
- Kevin Dueck Deloitte & Touche, Partner
- Matt Walton Deloitte & Touche, Partner
- Kaetlin Liverman Deloitte & Touche, Manager
- Jonathan Margate Deloitte & Touche, Partner
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lmi33g
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900