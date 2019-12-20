Chantilly, VA, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Community Management Corporation (CMC) community manager, Donna Aker, won the Committee Chair of the Year Award at the Washington Metropolitan Chapter Community Associations Institute (WMCCAI) annual awards banquet.



The Committee Chair of the Year Award was presented to the team of chairs who led the Conference & Expo Committee in 2019. The WMCCAI conference is the largest CAI conference internationally. The team created an educational and business trade show to serve the growing membership, including a large event of more than 2,100 attendees with educational sessions, business conversations, and networking. This year’s event included an extra day of education and a multi-chapter educational partnership.



“Donna has been a member of the Conference & Expo Committee for many years. She serves as the co-chair of the committee currently and worked with staff, the committee and the board of directors to create a new multi-chapter partnership to allow for the evolution of the conference education program,” stated Jaime Barnhart, Washington Metropolitan Chapter Community Associations Institute executive director. “Under her leadership, the conference has grown in both manager and homeowner attendance as well as exhibitor participation. She is a collaborative leader and is focused on the strategic success of the chapter’s largest program.”



“CMC is extremely proud of Donna and her continued dedication and participation in the WMCCAI chapter,” stated John Tsitos, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, CMC president. “It is a great honor for her to be recognized by the WMCCAI. Dedicated volunteers are the foundation of the chapter, and their unselfish commitment of time and talent are crucial for them to continue to thrive.”



