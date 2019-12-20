Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

Company Announcement No 57/2019







Sydbank A/S

20 December 2019

Dear Sirs

Sydbank share buyback programme completed: transactions in week 51

In accordance with Company Announcement No 08/2019 Sydbank announced on 1 May 2019 a share buyback programme of DKK 250m. The share buyback programme was scheduled to end on or before 31 December 2019.

Under the programme 2,077,680 own shares have been repurchased at a transaction value of approx DKK 250m. Therefore as of today the share buyback programme has ended.

The purpose of the share buyback programme has been to reduce the share capital of Sydbank A/S and it has been executed in compliance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme:

Number

Shares



VWAP Gross value (DKK) Accumulated, most recent announcement



1,995,000



238,671,270.00 16 December 2019

17 December 2019

18 December 2019

19 December 2019 11,000

20,000

30,000

21,680 132.50

136.10

138.82

137.65 1,457,500.00

2,722,000.00

4,164,600.00

2,984,252.00 Total over week 51 82,680 11,328,352.00 Total accumulated during

the share buyback programme



2,077,680



249,999,622.00

All transactions were made under ISIN DK 0010311471 and effected by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Sydbank A/S.

Further information about the transactions, cf Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and the Commission delegated regulation, is available in the attachment.

Today the Bank’s holding of own shares is equal to 3.96% of the Bank’s total share capital.





Yours sincerely



Karen Frøsig Bjarne Larsen

CEO Deputy Group Chief Executive

