Company Announcement No 57/2019

 

20 December 2019 

Dear Sirs

Sydbank share buyback programme completed: transactions in week 51

In accordance with Company Announcement No 08/2019 Sydbank announced on 1 May 2019 a share buyback programme of DKK 250m. The share buyback programme was scheduled to end on or before 31 December 2019.

Under the programme 2,077,680 own shares have been repurchased at a transaction value of approx DKK 250m. Therefore as of today the share buyback programme has ended.

The purpose of the share buyback programme has been to reduce the share capital of Sydbank A/S and it has been executed in compliance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme:

 Number
Shares		 

VWAP		Gross value (DKK)
Accumulated, most recent announcement 

1,995,000		  

238,671,270.00
16 December 2019
17 December 2019
18 December 2019
19 December 2019		11,000
20,000
30,000
21,680		132.50
136.10
138.82
137.65		1,457,500.00
2,722,000.00
4,164,600.00
2,984,252.00
Total over week 5182,680 11,328,352.00
Total accumulated during
the share buyback programme		 

2,077,680		  

249,999,622.00

All transactions were made under ISIN DK 0010311471 and effected by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Sydbank A/S.
Further information about the transactions, cf Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and the Commission delegated regulation, is available in the attachment.

Today the Bank’s holding of own shares is equal to 3.96% of the Bank’s total share capital.


Yours sincerely
                         
Karen Frøsig                                      Bjarne Larsen
CEO                                                  Deputy Group Chief Executive

