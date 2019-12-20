Octopus AIM VCT plc (“the Company”)
20 December 2019
Purchase of own securities and total voting rights
Octopus AIM VCT plc announces that on 19 December 2019 the Company purchased for cancellation 260,031 Ordinary shares at a price of 93.8p per share.
Following this transaction, the issued share capital of the Company is now 119,259,810 Ordinary shares with a nominal value of £0.01 each, with voting rights.
