EFORE PLC Stock Exchange Release December 20, 2019 at 16:45





Efore’s financial reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2020





The financial year 2019 of Efore Plc will end on December 31, 2019.



Efore Plc will publish the following reports in 2020:

- The Financial Statements Bulletin 2019 will be published on February 25, 2020

- Half-year report (January 1 – June 30, 2020) will be published on August 13, 2020



The Annual General Meeting will be held on April 24, 2020. The notice to convene the Annual General Meeting will be given later on by the Board of Directors.



The Annual Report 2019 will be published during the week 13/2020.









EFORE PLC





Vesa Leino

President and CEO



For further information please contact Vesa Leino, President and CEO, tel. +358 40 759 8956.



Efore Group is an international company that designs and manufactures power electronics products.