Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies.



Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO)

Class Period: May 31, 2018 - September 23, 2019

Deadline: January 2, 2020

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Abeona’s Chemical, Manufacturing and Controls (“CMC”) and internal controls and procedures and/or compliance policies were inadequate; (2) as a result, the Company failed to provide sufficient data points on the transport stability of EB-101 to clinical sites, or else such transport stability was insufficient; (3) consequently, it was foreseeable that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) would reject approval for the start of the VITAL Study until such issues were addressed; and (4) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

AZZ, Inc. (NYSE: AZZ)

Class Period: July 3, 2018 - October 8, 2019

Deadline: January 3, 2020

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) AZZ’s internal controls over financial reporting were not effective; (2) AZZ improperly implemented ASC 606 which resulted in improper revenue reconciliations; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about AZZ’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR )

Class Period: August 6, 2019 - October 23, 2019

Deadline: December 30, 2019

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) while Twitter represented that it “fixed” certain issues relating to user choice settings designed to target advertising were not working as intended; (2) the changes implemented to fix these issues adversely affected Twitter’s ability to target advertising, including the targeting of advertising through its Mobile App Promotion (“MAP”) product, which caused a material decline in advertising revenue; and (3) as a result, Twitter’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.