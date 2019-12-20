Burr Ridge, December 20, 2019



CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) announced today that it has joined CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™, the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

The CEO-led coalition was launched in June 2017 and encompasses 85 industries and more than 50 academic institutions and associations in all 50 US States, representing millions of employees globally. To date more than 800 CEOs and Presidents of the world’s leading companies and business organizations have signed the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion pledge recognizing that change starts at the executive level.

“CNH Industrial has more than 64,000 employees in 66 manufacturing plants and 54 research and development centers around the world,” explained Hubertus Mühlhäuser, Chief Executive Officer, CNH Industrial. “We are truly global and need to operate successfully across different geographies and cultures. To do so, we need to cultivate a working environment where employees feel comfortable and empowered to discuss diversity and inclusion.”

The Company has already taken a number of actions in recent years to advance diversity and inclusion and intends to further evolve and strengthen this important pillar of corporate culture. Joining the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion initiative is part of this commitment and will help to enhance its current diversity strategies.

“Diverse teams make us stronger. Whether it is diversity in gender, race, ethnicity, cultural background, age or experience. They offer us more perspectives, approach problems from different angles, bring more creativity to the table, perform better and overall benefit innovation,” said Mr. Mühlhäuser. “By joining CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion, we are raising the bar and challenge ourselves to do more and to do better. I’m looking forward to learning from our peers and sharing experiences to advance diversity and inclusion.”





