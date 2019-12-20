Dallas, Texas, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology announced that Barbara Foster, Ph.D., one of ABOG’s psychometricians is retiring, effective December 31, 2019.

Barbara started part-time at ABOG in July 2002 but came to work exclusively at ABOG in 2003.

Barbara said she was initially responsible for scoring the exams, doing item and test analyses, and equating. After that, Barbara started working on standard setting and changes with the Maintenance of Certification (MOC) program. Barbara also helped with the development of the Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery (FPMRS) subspecialty, which she said was a new and challenging experience.

“To summarize, a psychometrician is responsible for determining and, if possible, ensuring that each exam is fair, valid, and reliable,” Barbara said.

One special memory Barbara had about her time at ABOG was participating at the Qualifying Exam Development Committee meeting.

“I gave a short presentation on basic psychometrics and equating,” Barbara said. “For some reason, it struck a nerve with the group, and a great discussion followed.”

Barbara said her favorite part of working at ABOG was her coworkers, along with the challenges and satisfactions of the job itself, which will also be what she will miss the most, as well as the annual psychometricians’ meeting.

“It has been great to collaborate with Barbara over the past two years. She has been the main source of psychometric expertise to ABOG for a long time, and I am thankful to her for teaching me the ropes to all of ABOG’s psychometric history,” Dr. Pooja Shivraj, ABOG’s other psychometrician, said. “Congratulations to her on retirement, and I wish her and her family all the very best for the future.”

Barbara will be missed at ABOG, and we wish her all the best in her retirement.

“I am leaving ABOG in good hands, and I am confident that the board will continue to maintain high standards for the benefit of women,” Barbara said. “It has been a privilege to work there.”

