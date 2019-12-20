LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles-based Bliss Car Wash today presented the non-profit organization Wounded Warrior Project a $4040 check representing money made during a Veteran’s Day fundraising drive. CEO David Delrahim presented the donation to Dan Smee of Wounded Warrior Project during a private ceremony at Bliss’ Agoura Hills headquarters.



During the November promotion, Bliss pledged to donate $5 to Wounded Warrior Project for each “Transform” car wash it sold during a three-day period around Veteran’s Day, ultimately raising more than $4000.

“I can speak for myself and all of the Bliss team in saying that we are honored to help this organization that does such vital work to provide life-changing programs for our wounded veterans,” said Delrahim. “We and our customers will continue to support the organization through fundraising.”

Bliss Car Wash is a new brand launched this year with several new openings in the southern California area. The new car washes are designed to use less water and incorporate environmental sensitivities throughout the cleaning process.

“We appreciate this meaningful effort by David Delrahim and Bliss to raise money to support our work, and also their effort to promote our cause,” said Smee of Wounded Warrior Project.

Smee said that the Bliss team posted signage and social media links prompting awareness and urging action to help programs that empower, employ and engage America’s injured veterans through Wounded Warrior Project.

Delrahim and the Bliss company also have aligned with the nonprofit, Wells Bring Hope in its mission to bring safe water to rural villages in Niger, West Africa by donating a new fresh-water well for every new car wash opened.

About Bliss Car Wash

Bliss Car Wash offers premium unlimited wash memberships at a great value. We are a refreshing car wash experience because we ensure that your car is cleaned responsibly, using cleaning products that are biodegradable and safe for the environment. We are water warriors, so we fight to protect it at every turn and closely monitor our usage.

About Wounded Warrior Project

Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers – helping them achieve their highest ambition.