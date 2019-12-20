VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Friday, December 20, 2019, Website.com , a leading website builder service, announces a milestone of over 7 million web pages created with the site builder. In celebration, a limited time offer for all premium plans is now available, starting at just $2 per month.



“We credit the speed of our growth to new feature offerings and incredible value that our site builder brings. Our recent launch of the multilingual features has prompted outstanding feedback,” says Stuart Williams, director of marketing at Website.com. “We’re proud to be always listening to our clients so we can deliver much needed tools to the site builder market.”

Premium plans include a free domain name, removal of Website.com ads, and premium, in-house technical support. Select plans include domain email accounts, advanced ecommerce features, multilingual features, SSL security, and more.

The promotional price applies to all yearly packages. Discounted prices are available for all new registrations and first time upgrades and are available for a very limited time. Free plans are also available for site owners looking to build an entirely free, basic website and experience Website.com’s site builder services - including Website.com’s commission-free ecommerce tools.

About Website.com