“I began ‘The Brian Buffini Show’ in response to a need for positive information from someone who’s built their business from the ground up,” said Buffini. “We want to continue to grow and share insights so we can impact and improve the lives of millions around the world.”

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Approaching its 200th episode, “The Brian Buffini Show” podcast is impacting lives worldwide. The show recently hit more than 7 million downloads — a 40% increase over the past year — demonstrating a desire for personal and professional growth across the globe. Hosted by Brian Buffini, a New York Times best-selling author, and founder and chairman of Buffini & Company, North America’s largest business coaching and training company, this podcast dives into the mindsets, motivation and methodologies of success.

Together with his team, Buffini is committed to high-quality content and produces each podcast as though it’s the last episode. He has interviewed influential guests from the business, inspiration and sports worlds, including Mitch Albom, Dave Ramsey, Mel Robbins, Scott Hamilton and Nick Vujicic, to name a few. Exclusive content – outtakes, additional content, swag and opportunities to chat directly with Buffini – is shared with the more than 16,000 fans who have joined the free “Buffini Show Insiders” fan club. The fan response to the content is massive, as Buffini receives countless letters and emails from listeners whose lives have been transformed.

“Listening to ‘The Brian Buffini Show’ every day is changing me in ways I never dreamed possible,” said Alice Galeotti, a listener in Spokane, Washington. “Brian’s passion for helping others become better people is an amazing gift shared for free.”

Brian’s Irish wit and profound insights have captivated and enlightened audiences worldwide making his podcast a “must-have, go-to” destination. Following its launch in 2016, “The Brian Buffini Show” immediately took no. 2 in the Apple Podcasts Business category. New episodes are released every Tuesday, and are available on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, PodBean, Pocket Casts, iHeart Radio, Spotify and Google Play.



About Brian Buffini

Brian Buffini, chairman and founder for Buffini & Company, was born and raised in Dublin, Ireland, immigrating to San Diego, California, in 1986 where he became the classic American rags-to-riches story. Discovering real estate, Brian quickly became one of the nation’s top real estate agents working a non-traditional methodology based on building long-term relationships with clients. Today, he travels the world sharing a message of encouragement about how to “live the good life.” His wit, wisdom and motivational style make him a dynamic speaker and podcast host, adept at helping people tap into their full potential and achieve their dreams. Recently, he became a New York Times, Amazon and Wall Street Journal best-seller with his latest book, “The Emigrant Edge.” Learn more at thebrianbuffinishow.com.

