London, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meticulous Research®– leading global market research company published a research report titled “Clinical Trial Materials & Supplies Market by Service (Logistics, Manufacturing), Clinical Trial Type (Therapeutic, Diagnostics), Phase (Phase 2, Phase 3), Medical Specialty (Oncology, Diabetes), and End User (Pharmaceutical, CRO)- Global Forecast to 2025” published by Meticulous Research®, the clinical trial materials and supplies market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2019 to reach $25.9 billion by 2025.

Clinical trials have a vigorous supply chain management of the drugs considering the stringency of the regulations and the availability of the infrastructure for efficient execution. The drug manufacturers and CROs have begun to outsource their logistics and material supply services to the third party for the efficient functioning of the clinical trials. This has integrated the third-party vendors into clinical trial development. The global clinical trial materials and supplies market is witnessing a consistent growth, owing to the evolving treatment strategies, emerging clinical supplies markets in developing regions, growing advancements in clinical trial material supply chain process, rising investments and government funding for clinical trials and its supply chain management, and the increasing number of patent expiration. However, changing the regulatory landscape and regulatory complexities in various countries is restricting the growth of the clinical trial materials and supplies market.

The global clinical trial materials and supplies market is majorly segmented by service type (logistics & distribution, manufacturing & packaging, documentation, quantitative clinical development, clinical operations), clinical trial type (therapeutic & prevention and diagnostics), phase (phase 1, 2, & 3), medical specialty (oncology, cardiovascular disease, CNS & mental disorder, diabetes, dermatology, respiratory diseases, blood disorder, gastrointestinal diseases, infectious disease, ophthalmology, and rare diseases), and end-user (pharmaceuticals & biologics, contract research organizations, medical device companies). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the market at a regional and country level.

Based on services, the logistics and distribution segment is estimated to command the largest share of the overall clinical trial materials and supplies market in 2019. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the rising R&D cost, increased competition among small and mid-size manufacturers, and stringency over the prices of the medicine. Also, the increasing demand for biological and orphan drugs further promotes the growth of this segment. However, the manufacturing and packaging segment is expected to witness the rapid growth during the forecast period, due to rising demand for specialty packaging and increasing advancements in this space.

Based on clinical trial type, the therapeutic and prevention segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall clinical trial materials and supplies market in 2019, mainly due to increasing prevalence of the diseases, increased concentration of biopharmaceutical companies, and rising investments for research and development by the drug manufacturers.

Based on phase, the phase 3 trial segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the overall clinical trial materials and supplies market in 2019. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the increasing complexity of the clinical supplies along with the increased number of patients in phase 3 and an increasing number of completed phase 3 trials in various therapeutic areas. However, the phase 2 trial segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Based on medical specialty, the oncology segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall clinical trial materials and supplies market in 2019. The increasing cancer care therapies and the execution of clinical trials for the design, execution, and patient identification of these therapies drive the demand for clinical supplies to be used in cancer therapies. However, the diabetes segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of diabetes across the globe and the growing number of new treatments and therapies drive the growth of the clinical trial material and supply market for diabetes across the globe. Also, the increasing investments from the government to conduct clinical trials for diabetes further support the growth of this market.

Based on end-user, the pharmaceutical and biologics segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall market in 2019. This is primarily attributed to the introduction of new clinical supply chain services. For instance, Fisher Clinical Services introduced cold chain clinical trial materials for the storage and distribution of different drug types. These services assure flexibility for the transportation of complex biologics. Moreover, the majority of the companies developing biologics are start-ups or small to mid-size enterprises. However, the relative number of clinical trials in these companies is greater compared to other end-users such as CROs and medical device manufacturers, thereby demanding comparatively greater amount of materials and supplies for clinical trials.

Geographically, North America is estimated to command the largest share of the overall clinical trial materials and supplies market in 2019, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. Factors such as increasing new registrations of clinical trials, rising investments from CROs, and increased complexity of material supply operations in clinical trials are driving the growth of the clinical trial materials and supplies market in the North American region. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this region is attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases in the region, low cost of conducting a clinical trial as compared to the Western region and increasing government initiatives to conduct clinical trials. Moreover, due to stringent regulations for importing clinical supplies, clinical material and supply end-users are expected to strengthen their domestic presence in these countries.

The global clinical trial materials and supplies market is consolidated and dominated by a few major players, namely Thermo-Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Capsugel Inc. (U.S.), Eurofins Scientific Inc. (Luxembourg), Intertek Group Plc (U.K.), Catalent Inc. (U.S.), Bilcare Inc. (U.S.), Avomeen Analytical Services Inc. (U.S.), Recipharma A.B. (Sweden), Biocair International Ltd. (U.K.), Mayne Pharma Group Ltd. (Australia), and Almac Group Ltd. (U.K.), among others.

