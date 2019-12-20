AMES, Iowa, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) announced today that, after priority review, the FDA has granted approval of ERVEBO® , or Zaire Ebola virus vaccine V920 (rVSV∆G-ZEBOV-GP), as confirmed by our partner, Merck (NYSE:MRK), known as MSD outside the US and Canada. This represents the first vaccine approved by the FDA for the Ebola virus and follows the November 11th grant by the European Commission (EC) of a marketing authorization for ERVEBO® across 31 European countries.



Yesterday’s approval comes almost three months prior to the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA), or target FDA action date, originally set for March 14, 2020. As NewLink has previously stated, the FDA’s approval of this Ebola vaccine will trigger the issuance of a priority review voucher (PRV) owned by Merck and in which NewLink Genetics has a substantial economic interest. Thereafter, NewLink will have the right to monetize its share of interest in the voucher.

“We are delighted by the FDA’s decision to approve this Ebola vaccine and by the agency’s recognition of the potential this vaccine may offer to protect individuals who may be exposed to Ebola from contracting this deadly disease,” commented Eugene Kennedy, MD, Chief Medical Officer and member of NewLink Genetics’ Office of the CEO. “We are grateful to our partner Merck, and to the regulatory bodies involved, for their dedication to advancing solutions to combat this deadly illness.”

About NewLink Genetics Corporation

NewLink Genetics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that has historically focused on developing novel immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of patients with cancer. On September 30, 2019, NewLink announced its intent to merge with Lumos Pharma, a private clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company targeting rare and neglected diseases. At the close of the proposed merger, the combined company will operate as Lumos Pharma focused on Lumos’s sole product candidate, LUM-201 (ibutamoren), an oral growth hormone (GH) secretagogue targeting pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD) and other rare endocrine disorders. If approved, LUM-201 has the potential to represent the first orally administered growth hormone stimulating therapy for a subset of PGHD patients, an established market where daily recombinant human growth hormone injections represent the current standard-of-care treatment regimen. For more information, please visit www.NewLinkGenetics.com .

