The scope of this report is broad and covers various devices available in the electromedical equipment market and potential application sectors across various end users. The electromedical equipment market is broken down by device type. Revenue forecasts from 2018 to 2023 are given for each device and end user with estimated values derived from the revenue of manufacturers total revenues.
Surging development of modern diagnostic imaging devices along with rising demand for imaging in the diagnosis and monitoring of chronic diseases are contributing to growth in the global electromedical devices market.
A shift toward minimally invasive procedures and rising adoption of hybrid operating rooms are also providing traction for the market. Secondary factors such as frequent promotion of the increasing number of surgical procedures and high growth in patient care devices are also driving the global electromedical devices market.
Rising demand for imaging in the diagnosis and monitoring of chronic diseases is the main driver for the growth in the global electromedical devices market. Increased demand for medical imaging is noted due to its vast applications in cardiology and oncology. Heart valve replacement is the most common procedure in cardiology. Transcatheter aortic valve replacement is one minimally invasive heart valve replacement procedure.
Positioning the new heart valve is a serious concern for surgeons. Due to the importance of positioning, surgeons prefer 3-D angiography imaging software to view the anatomy during placement of heart valves. As the number of heart surgeries increases across the globe, the use of 3-D medical imaging and surgical platforms is expected to increase over the forecast period of 2018 to 2023.
Preference for minimally invasive procedures also calls for the adoption of electromedical devices. According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, non-surgical procedures accounted for a 10% increase from 2015-2016. In 2015, the total number of non-surgical procedures were around 12 million, then 13.2 million in 2016.
The report also includes a discussion of the major players across each regional electromedical equipment market. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global electromedical equipment market and current trends within the industry.
The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global electromedical equipment market.
The report includes:
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
Chapter 4 Global Electromedical Equipment Market by Device Type
Chapter 5 Global Electromedical Equipment Market by End User
Chapter 6 Global Electromedical Equipment Market by Region
Chapter 7 Electromedical Equipment Industry Structure
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 9 Patent Analysis
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
