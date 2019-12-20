Dublin, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Understanding and Managing Competition Law Compliance " conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Are you confident your business is practising within the boundaries of competition law in your jurisdictions?
This course focuses on the fundamental principles and key elements of competition law in the EU and UK, and how compliance works in practice.
This intensive one-day training programme will enable you to:
Who Should Attend?
Agenda
Overview of EU and UK competition law
Knowing your place in the market
Consequences of non-compliance and remedies
Competition Law in the digital world
Identifying and managing risks
Preparing and implementing a competition law compliance policy
Why am I being investigated?
Maximising opportunities within the marketplace
Final questions
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wrwsct
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: