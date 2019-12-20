VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA, AS informs that in 2020 submission of financial results is scheduled for the following dates:

unaudited consolidated financial information of a 12 months period during 2019 - on 28 February 2020;

unaudited consolidated financial information of a 3 months period during 2020 - on 29 May 2020;

unaudited consolidated financial statement of a 6 months period during 2020 - on 31 August 2020;

unaudited consolidated financial information of a 9 months period during 2020 - on 30 November 2020.

The audited separate and consolidated financial statements of VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA, AS of 2019 is scheduled for 30 April 2020.





Additional information:

AS VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA

Phone: +371 64202216

E-mail: latvia@valmiera-glass.com

More information about company: www.valmiera-glass.com





