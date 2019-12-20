VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA, AS informs that in 2020 submission of financial results is scheduled for the following dates:
The audited separate and consolidated financial statements of VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA, AS of 2019 is scheduled for 30 April 2020.
Additional information:
AS VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA
Phone: +371 64202216
E-mail: latvia@valmiera-glass.com
More information about company: www.valmiera-glass.com
Valmieras stikla skiedra
Riga, LATVIA
