Fairfax, Virginia, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Through its awards program, AFCEA International acknowledges individuals for their exemplary service to the government, military and industry sectors.

Women’s Appreciation Award
The award recognizes and honors AFCEA members, regardless of gender, who have gone above and beyond expectations to further the careers of women and support the association. The association’s Membership Committee in collaboration with Women in AFCEA and the Women Outreach Leaders chose the following individuals to receive this award for 2019:

Jane Brightwell
Vice President of Federal, International and RBOC
Walker and Associates

Jacqui Chard
Deputy Director for Defence and National Security
UK National Cyber Security Centre 

Jennifer Greenwell
DHA Contract Program Manager
Sentek Global

Stephanie Hutch
Vice President of Strategic Planning
P3I Incorporated

Distinguished Young AFCEAN Award
The Distinguished Young AFCEAN Award recognizes and rewards exceptional performance in four areas: leadership and guidance for the Young AFCEAN program; superior technical achievement in the professional arena; a record of going above and beyond expectations at the local AFCEA chapter or regional level; and mentoring other Young AFCEANs. The 2019 winners are:

Joni Ahlers
Segue Technologies Inc.

Lauren Beward
Bravura Information Technology Systems Inc.

Maj. Philip Blanchard, ARNG
Hanscom Air Force Base

Jennifer Havenner
2nd Weather Support Squadron, U.S. Air Force

Master Sgt. Tanesha Lewis, USAF
AFLCMC Network Operations Division, BES

IT1 Samantha Gallagher, USN
Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station Pacific

Rachel McClain
JJR Solutions

1st Lt. Renee Morales, USAF
96th Communications Squadron

Marcus Neal
U.S. Special Operations Command/Jacobs Engineering Group

Tiffany Katarina Tong
Secure Innovations LLC

Lt. Cmdr. Jonathan White, USCG
U.S. Coast Guard

Regional Distinguished Young AFCEAN Award

Mallory L. Arnold
Future Skies Inc.
Maryland Region

Hillary Boyce
IntellecTechs
Virginia Region

Jake Bronstein
TEKsystems
Western Region

Kaitlin Bulavinetz
Hitachi Vantara
National Capital Region

Courtney Cashdollar
Connected Logistics
National Capital Region

Christopher Colón
Great Plains-Rocky Mountain Region

A1C Chance Crawford, USAF
Mid-South Region 

Shawn Cressman
Texas Region

Billy Grill
Rebel Martech
Mid-West Region

Jennifer Hoover
NCI Inc.
National Capital Region

Master Sgt. Shamar V. Jones, USAF
690th Cyberspace Operations Squadron
Pacific Region

William Keller
Booz Allen Hamilton
New England-Upstate New York Region

Anders Klintäng
Combitech AB
Nordic Region

Flight Lt. Todd Lynes, RAF
U.K. Royal Air Force
Western Europe Region

Casey A. McCarthy
CACI International
National Capital Region

Kelly McCormack
Cambridge International Systems Inc.
Carolinas Region

Dr. Danny Sava
U.S. Special Operations Command/Jacobs Engineering Group
South Florida Region

Master Sgt. Heath Shepperd, USAF
U.S. Air Force
Southwest Region

Senior Airman Jacob Simpson, USAF
608th ACOMS
Texas Region

Richard Snyder
Adaptic
Maryland Region

Peter Walter
Capgemini Deutschland GmbH
Central Europe Region

Emerging Leadership Award
The Emerging Leadership Award is given for exceptional service to AFCEA at the local and/or international level. It is presented to individuals who have demonstrated continuous leadership in Young AFCEAN activities since winning the Distinguished Young AFCEAN award. This year, the award is being presented to:

Patrick Hamilton
Booz Allen Hamilton
Lexington-Concord Chapter

Alisha Kelly
Trace Systems Inc.
Northern Virginia Chapter

Laura Marion
Aperture Federal
South Carolina Low Country Chapter

Dr. Daniel Sowders
Broadleaf
Aberdeen Chapter

