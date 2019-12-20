Fairfax, Virginia, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Through its awards program, AFCEA International acknowledges individuals for their exemplary service to the government, military and industry sectors.

Women’s Appreciation Award

The award recognizes and honors AFCEA members, regardless of gender, who have gone above and beyond expectations to further the careers of women and support the association. The association’s Membership Committee in collaboration with Women in AFCEA and the Women Outreach Leaders chose the following individuals to receive this award for 2019:

Jane Brightwell

Vice President of Federal, International and RBOC

Walker and Associates

Jacqui Chard

Deputy Director for Defence and National Security

UK National Cyber Security Centre

Jennifer Greenwell

DHA Contract Program Manager

Sentek Global

Stephanie Hutch

Vice President of Strategic Planning

P3I Incorporated

Distinguished Young AFCEAN Award

The Distinguished Young AFCEAN Award recognizes and rewards exceptional performance in four areas: leadership and guidance for the Young AFCEAN program; superior technical achievement in the professional arena; a record of going above and beyond expectations at the local AFCEA chapter or regional level; and mentoring other Young AFCEANs. The 2019 winners are:

Joni Ahlers

Segue Technologies Inc.

Lauren Beward

Bravura Information Technology Systems Inc.

Maj. Philip Blanchard, ARNG

Hanscom Air Force Base

Jennifer Havenner

2nd Weather Support Squadron, U.S. Air Force

Master Sgt. Tanesha Lewis, USAF

AFLCMC Network Operations Division, BES

IT1 Samantha Gallagher, USN

Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station Pacific

Rachel McClain

JJR Solutions

1st Lt. Renee Morales, USAF

96th Communications Squadron

Marcus Neal

U.S. Special Operations Command/Jacobs Engineering Group

Tiffany Katarina Tong

Secure Innovations LLC

Lt. Cmdr. Jonathan White, USCG

U.S. Coast Guard

Regional Distinguished Young AFCEAN Award

Mallory L. Arnold

Future Skies Inc.

Maryland Region

Hillary Boyce

IntellecTechs

Virginia Region

Jake Bronstein

TEKsystems

Western Region

Kaitlin Bulavinetz

Hitachi Vantara

National Capital Region

Courtney Cashdollar

Connected Logistics

National Capital Region

Christopher Colón

Great Plains-Rocky Mountain Region

A1C Chance Crawford, USAF

Mid-South Region

Shawn Cressman

Texas Region

Billy Grill

Rebel Martech

Mid-West Region

Jennifer Hoover

NCI Inc.

National Capital Region

Master Sgt. Shamar V. Jones, USAF

690th Cyberspace Operations Squadron

Pacific Region

William Keller

Booz Allen Hamilton

New England-Upstate New York Region

Anders Klintäng

Combitech AB

Nordic Region

Flight Lt. Todd Lynes, RAF

U.K. Royal Air Force

Western Europe Region

Casey A. McCarthy

CACI International

National Capital Region

Kelly McCormack

Cambridge International Systems Inc.

Carolinas Region

Dr. Danny Sava

U.S. Special Operations Command/Jacobs Engineering Group

South Florida Region

Master Sgt. Heath Shepperd, USAF

U.S. Air Force

Southwest Region

Senior Airman Jacob Simpson, USAF

608th ACOMS

Texas Region

Richard Snyder

Adaptic

Maryland Region

Peter Walter

Capgemini Deutschland GmbH

Central Europe Region

Emerging Leadership Award

The Emerging Leadership Award is given for exceptional service to AFCEA at the local and/or international level. It is presented to individuals who have demonstrated continuous leadership in Young AFCEAN activities since winning the Distinguished Young AFCEAN award. This year, the award is being presented to:

Patrick Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton

Lexington-Concord Chapter

Alisha Kelly

Trace Systems Inc.

Northern Virginia Chapter

Laura Marion

Aperture Federal

South Carolina Low Country Chapter

Dr. Daniel Sowders

Broadleaf

Aberdeen Chapter

Additional information about the AFCEA International awards program is available online.

AFCEA is a 501(c)(6) nonprofit international organization that operates under the guidance of a board of directors, international staff and committees. A large network of chapters is managed by a group of regional vice presidents.

