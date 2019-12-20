Oslo, 20 December 2019

Blommenholm Industrier AS, which is represented at the Board of Adevinta ASA, sold on the Oslo Stock Exchange on 20 December 2019 10,560,848 ordinary shares in Adevinta at a price of NOK 101.00 per share.

After the transaction, Blommenholm Industrier holds 43,313,297 shares in Adevinta ASA, which implies an ownership stake of 6,32%.

The share disposal should be seen in the context of Blommenholm Industries previously communicated position of being a financial shareholder of Adevinta, but a long-term strategic shareholder of Schibsted ASA, and the fact that Blommenholm Industrier increased its holding of Schibsted shares during 2019.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Contact persons:

Adevinta IR: Jo Christian Steigedal, +47 415 08 733, ir@adevinta.com

Blommenholm Industrier: Kjersti Løken Stavrum, CEO, +47 982 03 070, kls@tinius.com





Adevinta ASA



