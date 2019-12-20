MIAMI, FL, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ehave, Inc., (OTC Pink: EHVVF) (the “Company”), a provider of digital therapeutics delivering evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients, announced today that Alfred Farrington, II has joined the Company as acting Chief Information Officer, reporting to Chief Executive Officer Ben Kaplan, effective today.



“We were impressed with Alfred’s proven track record aligning and integrating people, processes and technology," Mr. Kaplan said. "As we deliver evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients that are driven by high quality software programs to prevent, manage, or treat a broad spectrum of physical, mental, and behavioral conditions, we know Alfred will provide the vision that will take our Company’s technology and information systems to the next level.”

Mr. Farrington will be responsible for leading the company into “next-generation technology” when it comes to digital therapeutics. His primary responsibilities will include the development and execution of the enterprise-wide IT strategy, ensuring alignment with the enterprise’s overall business strategy, and providing strategic direction and oversight for the design, development, operation and support of IT systems and programs. This oversight includes enterprise architecture management, application management, security and risk management, and infrastructure and operations support management while leading the IT team and leveraging technologies to drive and sustain a competitive advantage.

Mr. Farrington has 20 years in the field of information technology with a primary focus on research and development of high-performance technology devices and systems for collecting, analyzing, and processing performance data, as well as extensive experience in developing encrypted software and Blockchain. Most recently, he has served as Director of Information Technology and headed a research project for brain and head trauma with a concentration in concussions. Mr. Farrington has experience in leveraging data and analytics through Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence to bring insight to data.

About Us

Ehave, Inc. (EHVVF) is a provider of digital therapeutics delivering evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients. Our primary focus is on improving the standard care in therapeutics to prevent or treat brain disorders or diseases through the use of digital therapeutics, independently or together, with medications, devices, and other therapies to optimize patient care and health outcomes. Our main product is the Ehave Infinity Portal, which is a mental health informatics platform that allows clinicians to make objective and intelligent decisions through data insights. The Ehave Infinity Portal offers a powerful machine learning and artificial intelligence platform with a growing set of advanced tools and applications developed by Ehave and its leading partners. This empowers patients, healthcare providers, and payers to address a wide range of conditions through high quality, safe, and effective data-driven involvement with intelligent and accessible tools.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: (i) the initiation, timing, progress and results of the Company’s research, manufacturing and other development efforts; (ii) the Company’s ability to advance its products to successfully complete development and commercialization; (iii) the manufacturing, development, commercialization, and market acceptance of the Company’s products; (iv) the lack of sufficient funding to finance the product development and business operations; (v) competitive companies and technologies within the Company’s industry and introduction of competing products; (vi) the Company’s ability to establish and maintain corporate collaborations; (vii) loss of key management personnel; (viii) the scope of protection the Company is able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering its products and its ability to operate its business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; (ix) potential failure to comply with applicable health information privacy and security laws and other state and federal privacy and security laws; and (x) the difficulty of predicting actions of the USA FDA and its regulations. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any written or oral forward-looking statement unless required by law. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in Ehave, Inc.’s Registration Statement on Form F-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on September 24, 2015, as amended, which is available on the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov .

For Investors Relations, please contact:

Gabe Rodriguez

Phone: (623) 261-9046

Email: ir@ehave.com