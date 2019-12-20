Dublin, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Mapping Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global mobile mapping market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 15% during 2019-2024.



This report provides a deep insight into the global mobile mapping market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis.



As the process of acquiring data through aerial photogrammetry is time-consuming, several organizations are shifting towards mobile mapping to gather geospatial data for construction, asset management, fleet management and maintenance of cable networks. This can also be accredited to the reduced delivery time and the low cost of mobile mapping when compared to other conventional mapping methods such as point-wise GPS and traditional terrestrial surveying.



Moreover, smartphone manufacturers are equipping mobile phones with low-cost GPS receivers and motion sensors that can detect the location of the users within a few meters of accuracy. Thus, rapid advancements in the satellite mapping technology, its integration into smartphones and the boosting sales of smartphones are strengthening the growth of the global mobile mapping market. Further, increasing interest of mobile application developers in creating user-friendly mobile mapping applications is also catalyzing the market growth.



Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Mobile Mapping Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Component

5.4 Market Breakup by Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Application

5.6 Market Breakup by End-User

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Component

6.1 Hardware

6.2 Software

6.3 Services



7 Market Breakup by Type

7.1 3D Mapping

7.2 Licensing

7.3 Indoor Mapping

7.4 Location Based Services

7.5 Location Based Search



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Imaging Services

8.2 Aerial Mobile Mapping

8.3 Emergency Response Planning

8.4 Internet Application

8.5 Facility Management

8.6 Satellite



9 Market Breakup by End-User

9.1 Government

9.2 Oil and Gas

9.3 Mining

9.4 Military

9.5 Others



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Google Inc.

15.3.2 Tele Atlas Survey BV

15.3.3 NAVTEQ Corp

15.3.4 beica Geosystems AG

15.3.5 Trimble Inc.

15.3.6 Topcon Corporation

15.3.7 NovAtel Inc.

15.3.8 Javad GNSS Inc.

15.3.9 Optech LLC

15.3.10 Mitsubishi Corporation

15.3.11 Immersive Media Co.

15.3.12 MapJack

15.3.13 NORC

15.3.14 Cyclomedia Technology B.V.

15.3.15 EveryScape, Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8ergmn

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900