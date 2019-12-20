Dublin, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metal Casting Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global metal casting market was worth US$ 22.1 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of US$ 35.4 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 8% during 2019-2024.



Metal casting technology offers numerous advantages; it aids in improving energy efficiency, lowering production costs, enhancing environmental quality, and creating innovative new cast products. Due to these advantages, it is used in pipes and fittings, mining and oilfield machinery, internal combustion engines, railroads, valves and farm equipment, which depend heavily on casting to create uniform products.



Further, metal casting foundries rely on metal recycling as a cost-efficient source of raw material, which significantly reduces scrap metal. Besides this, the ongoing research in the field of metal casting ensures innovations and improvements in the casting process, including the development in lost foam casting and computer-based visualization tools for die casters to create alternative means for molding. These advanced casting technologies allow foundry researchers to produce defect-free castings and help them to explore detailed phenomena associated with the new casting process parameters.



Moreover, the deteriorating environmental conditions have prompted manufacturers to formulate simulation-based castings to reduce wastage and operational costs.



