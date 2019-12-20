TSX Symbols – FUD/FUD.A, FDE/FDE.A, FSL/FSL.A, EUR/EUR.A, ETP/ETP.A, FTB, FHD, FHC/FHC.F, FHF, FHG/FHG.F, FHM, FHQ/FHQ.F, FHU, FSR, FST/FST.A, BLCK, FINT & AUGB.F
TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FT Portfolios Canada Co. (“First Trust”) is pleased to announce cash and reinvested distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds (the “ETFs”) listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the period ending December 31, 2019. Reinvested distributions generally represent realized capital gains and other income or special distributions received by the ETFs over and above cash distributions paid out during the year and are paid to unitholders, as required, to ensure the ETFs are not liable for ordinary income tax.
The cash distributions are payable on January 8, 2020 to Unitholders of record on December 31, 2019 with an ex-dividend date of December 30, 2019. The effective record date for the reinvested distributions will be December 31, 2019. Details for the per unit distribution amounts are shown below:
|Fund Name
|Fund
Ticker
|Cash
Distribution
Amount ($)
|Reinvested
Distribution
Amount ($)
|First Trust Value Line® Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|FUD
|0.0600
|-
|FUD.A
|0.0350
|-
|First Trust AlphaDEX™ Emerging Market Dividend ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|FDE
|0.0400
|-
|FDE.A
|0.0300
|-
|First Trust Senior Loan ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|FSL
|0.0825
|-
|FSL.A
|0.0775
|-
|First Trust AlphaDEX™ European Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|EUR
|0.1200
|-
|EUR.A
|0.1050
|-
|First Trust Global Risk Managed Income Index ETF
|ETP
|0.0600
|-
|ETP.A
|0.0500
|-
|First Trust Tactical Bond Index ETF
|FTB
|0.0500
|-
|First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Consumer Discretionary Sector Index ETF
|FHD
|0.1065
|-
|First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Consumer Staples Sector Index ETF
|FHC
|0.1900
|-
|FHC.F
|0.1500
|-
|First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Financial Sector Index ETF
|FHF
|0.1450
|-
|First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Industrials Sector Index ETF
|FHG
|0.0450
|-
|FHG.F
|0.0310
|-
|First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Materials Sector Index ETF
|FHM
|1.3800
|-
|First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Technology Sector Index ETF
|FHQ
|0.0400
|4.1500
|FHQ.F
|0.0250
|2.5000
|First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Utilities Sector Index ETF
|FHU
|0.1325
|-
|First Trust Dorsey Wright U.S. Sector Rotation Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|FSR
|-
|2.2100
|First Trust Canadian Capital Strength ETF
|FST
|0.1600
|-
|FST.A
|0.0550
|-
|First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction and Process ETF
|BLCK
|0.2900
|-
|First Trust International Capital Strength ETF
|FINT
|0.2500
|-
|First Trust Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF-August (Hedged Units)
|AUGB.F
|-
|1.4200
For further information, please contact: FT Portfolios Canada Co.
416-865-8065/877-622-5552
FT Portfolios Canada Co.
Toronto, Ontario, CANADA
