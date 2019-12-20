20 DECEMBER 2019

NORTHERN VENTURE TRUST PLC

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

Northern Venture Trust PLC (“the Company”) announces that on 20 December 2019 it purchased for cancellation under an existing authority granted by shareholders 496,000 ordinary shares of 25p each in the market at a price of 63.6p, representing approximately 0.35 per cent of the Company's issued ordinary share capital. There remain 139,074,674 ordinary shares in issue.

In conformity with the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the “DTRs”), the Company notifies the market that the capital of the Company consists of 139,074,674 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 25p each. All the ordinary shares have voting rights. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury. The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 139,074,674 (“the Figure”). The Figure may be used by a shareholder or other person as the denominator for the calculations by which he wa\ll determine if he is required to notify the voting rights he holds in relation to the Company, or a change to those voting rights, under the DTRs.

Enquiries:

Simon John/James Bryce, NVM Private Equity LLP - 0191 244 6000

Website: www.nvm.co.uk

