Energi Danmark A/S are pleased to announce that the sale of Energi Danmark Vind A/S, to the German power producer and investment company Encavis AG, have been closed as planned today.

The price of Energi Danmark Vind A/S was DKK 800 million and the sale is in line with Energi Danmark A/S overall strategy and allows the Group to focus more on its core business.

The sale provides the Group with additional financial strength and liquidity, and releases resources for further growth and expansion on the European energy markets where Energi Danmark A/S expect to be present on all relevant European markets by 2024.