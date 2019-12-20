AKVA group Chile S.A., a wholly owned subsidiary of AKVA group ASA, has entered into a sales and supply contract with Cooke Aquaculture Inc. for delivery of a RAS facility in Chile. The contract value is 10,3 MEUR and delivery is expected to take place between Q1 2020 and Q4 2021.
Dated: 20 December, 2019
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
