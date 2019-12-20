Zaandam, the Netherlands, December 20, 2019 – Ahold Delhaize today announces the nomination of Frank van Zanten for appointment to Ahold Delhaize’s Supervisory Board, effective April 8, 2020.

Frank van Zanten, a Dutch national, is Chief Executive Officer of Bunzl plc, the FTSE100 specialist international distribution and services group. Additionally, he serves as a non-executive director of Grafton Group plc.

Ahold Delhaize is also announcing that Jacques de Vaucleroy will retire at the end of his current mandate after 4 years at Ahold Delhaize and 11 years at Delhaize Group. His retirement will be effective immediately following the 2020 AGM on April 8, 2020.

“We are pleased to propose Frank for appointment to the Supervisory Board. He is a seasoned executive and will bring extensive international experience and expertise from a highly complex, multi-product distribution business. His valuable knowledge and competencies will be important to the Supervisory Board as Ahold Delhaize continues to implement its Leading Together strategy”, said Chairman Jan Hommen. “We would also like to thank Jacques for his outstanding contributions over many years to Delhaize Group and, after the merger, to Ahold Delhaize. His extensive knowledge and passion for retail will be greatly missed. We wish him all the best for the future.”

The Supervisory Board will propose the appointment to the Annual General Meeting on April 8, 2020.

Attachment