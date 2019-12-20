Press Release – Paris – 20.12.2019

BOUYGUES COMPLETES CAPITAL INCREASE RESERVED FOR EMPLOYEES

As announced in its press release of 10 October 2019, Bouygues today carried out a capital increase of €150 million, inclusive of share premium, as part of the Bouygues Confiance n°11 employee share ownership plan.

The capital increase was reserved for employees of French companies belonging to the Group, effected via a dedicated mutual fund (“FCPE”), the units in which will be subject to a lock-up period of five years except where early release is allowed under the law. As a result, 6,031,363 new shares were issued at a subscription price of €24.87.

Following the capital increase, the Bouygues’ capital is made up of 378,603,340 shares with a nominal value of €1 each, equating to a total share capital of €378,603,340.

About bouygues

Bouygues is a diversified services group with a strong corporate culture whose businesses are organised around three sectors of activity: Construction, with Bouygues Construction (building & civil works and energies & services), Bouygues Immobilier (property development) and Colas (roads); Telecoms, with Bouygues Telecom, and Media, with TF1.

press contact:

presse@bouygues.com • Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 20 12 01

BOUYGUES SA • 32 avenue Hoche • 75378 Paris CEDEX 08 • bouygues.com

Attachment