In accordance with article 14, § 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings BlackRock, Inc. has notified Umicore on 20 December 2019 that on 18 December 2019 it has crossed the statutory threshold of 3% downwards for direct voting rights. In total (direct voting rights + equivalent financial instruments) Blackrock Inc. holds 5.38% of Umicore's shares and voting rights.



Notification details:

Date of notification: 20 December 2019

Date on which the threshold is crossed: 18 December 2019

Threshold of direct voting rights crossed downwards: 3%

Notification by: BlackRock, Inc.

Denominator: 246,400,000

A) Voting rights

Previous notification After the transaction Holders of voting rights # voting rights # voting rights % voting rights BlackRock, Inc. 0 0 0.00% BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V. 30,947 25,079 0.01% BlackRock (Singapore) Limited 8,862 7,981 0.00% BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited 722,215 842,001 0.34% BlackRock Advisors, LLC 696,325 545,102 0.22% BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited 135,886 109,593 0.04% BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG 431,890 307,858 0.12% BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited 1,752 1,038 0.00% BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. 14,969 14,969 0.01% BlackRock Fund Advisors 2,344,207 594,524 0.24% BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association 710,828 1,789,202 0.73% BlackRock International Limited 282,394 268,200 0.11% BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited 59,960 81,496 0.03% BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited 1,930,869 2,204,408 0.89% BlackRock Investment Management, LLC 281,881 408,432 0.17% BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. 72,854 53,926 0.02% Subtotal 7,725,839 7,253,809 2.94%





B) Equivalent financial instruments

Holders of equivalent financial instruments Type of financial instrument # voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % voting rights Settlement BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited Securities Lent 776,107 0.31% physical BlackRock Advisors, LLC Securities Lent 47,045 0.02% physical BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited Securities Lent 31,156 0.01% physical BlackRock Fund Advisors Securities Lent 2,034,385 0.83% physical BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association Securities Lent 867,067 0.35% physical BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited Securities Lent 2,106,545 0.85% physical BlackRock Investment Management, LLC Securities Lent 23,910 0.01% physical BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. Securities Lent 125,369 0.05% physical Subtotal 6,011,584 2.44%





C) Total A & B

# voting rights % voting rights TOTAL 13,265,393 5.38%





The chain of control has been described at the end of the declaration.

The notification can be found here .

This press release is available on Umicore’s website .





For more information





Investor Relations

Evelien Goovaerts +32 2 227 78 38 evelien.goovaerts@umicore.com

Eva Behaeghe +32 2 227 70 68 eva.behaeghe@umicore.com