In accordance with article 14, § 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings BlackRock, Inc. has notified Umicore on 20 December 2019 that on 18 December 2019 it has crossed the statutory threshold of 3% downwards for direct voting rights. In total (direct voting rights + equivalent financial instruments) Blackrock Inc. holds 5.38% of Umicore's shares and voting rights.

Notification details:

  • Date of notification: 20 December 2019
  • Date on which the threshold is crossed: 18 December 2019
  • Threshold of direct voting rights crossed downwards: 3%
  • Notification by: BlackRock, Inc.
  • Denominator: 246,400,000
  • Notification details:


A) Voting rights

  Previous notification After the transaction
Holders of voting rights # voting rights # voting rights % voting rights
BlackRock, Inc. 0 0 0.00%
BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V. 30,947 25,079 0.01%
BlackRock (Singapore) Limited 8,862 7,981 0.00%
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited 722,215 842,001 0.34%
BlackRock Advisors, LLC 696,325 545,102 0.22%
BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited 135,886 109,593 0.04%
BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG 431,890 307,858 0.12%
BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited 1,752 1,038 0.00%
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. 14,969 14,969 0.01%
BlackRock Fund Advisors 2,344,207 594,524 0.24%
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association 710,828 1,789,202 0.73%
BlackRock International Limited 282,394 268,200 0.11%
BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited 59,960 81,496 0.03%
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited 1,930,869 2,204,408 0.89%
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC 281,881 408,432 0.17%
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. 72,854 53,926 0.02%
Subtotal 7,725,839 7,253,809 2.94%


B) Equivalent financial instruments

Holders of equivalent financial instruments Type of financial instrument # voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % voting rights Settlement
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited Securities Lent 776,107 0.31% physical
BlackRock Advisors, LLC Securities Lent 47,045 0.02% physical
BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited Securities Lent 31,156 0.01% physical
BlackRock Fund Advisors Securities Lent 2,034,385 0.83% physical
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association Securities Lent 867,067 0.35% physical
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited Securities Lent 2,106,545 0.85% physical
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC Securities Lent 23,910 0.01% physical
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. Securities Lent 125,369 0.05% physical
Subtotal   6,011,584 2.44%  


C) Total A & B

  # voting rights % voting rights
TOTAL 13,265,393 5.38%


The chain of control has been described at the end of the declaration.

The notification can be found here.

This press release is available on Umicore’s website.


