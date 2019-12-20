SAN DIEGO, Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ziyen Energy has been featured as “One of the Leading Security Tokens That Launched in 2019” by the Security Token Market (STM) on their latest podcast.



STM is the leading source of information on STOs for the investor community to learn, engage, and participate in Security Tokens.

Listen to Security Token Show Podcast on Apple

Listen to Security Token Podcast on YouTube

Kyle Sonlin, CEO, of STO Group discusses, Ziyen Energy’s recent acquisition of Mineral Rights of Oil & Gas in Texas Field in ZiyenCoins, “...this is the third transaction in the company and the company is now setting a precedent to start acquiring future energy acquisitions in ZiyenCoins.”

Alastair Caithness, CEO, further discusses:

“Third party endorsement and recognition of our achievements by our peers in the industry is bringing valuation to the early development of our Security Token. To be recognized as one of the leading Security Tokens of 2019 is a great achievement for the company.”

Learn more about Ziyen Inc. and ZiyenCoin by reading our 2019 Ziyen Inc. Corporate Overview.

If you would like a copy of ZiyenCoin’s Security Token Offering (STO), then please email support@ziyen.com or visit www.ziyen.com for more information.

About Ziyen Energy:

Ziyen Energy. is a technology-driven energy company incorporated in the State of Wyoming, U.S.A. in April 2016. Originally formed as a software company providing information on the oil, gas, power and energy sectors, Ziyen specializes on business information, contracts, news and information by developing cutting edge procurement and supply chain software to provide clients with intelligence on industry specific government and private contracts. In addition, Ziyen Energy currently owns interests in oil assets based in Texas and the Illinois Basin, which covers Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky. The equity of Ziyen Energy has been tokenized and issued as ZiyenCoin which is offered for sale as a Security Token pursuant to SEC Rule 506(c) of Regulation D.

For more information visit www.ziyen.com

Forward Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements related to anticipated commencement of commercial production, targeted pricing, performance goals, and statements that otherwise relate to future periods are forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are described in more detail in reports filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements are made and based on information available to the company on the date of this press release. Ziyen Inc. assumes no obligation to update the information in this press release.

Contact:

Alastair Caithness

Media Relations

mediarelations@ziyen.com